Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Goes All In With Mei Mei

One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay is really raking in the dough with Mei Mei! The debut anime adaptation for Gege Akutami’s original manga series was such a success that fans are constantly holding out hope that a second season will be making a premiere someday. One of the major reasons why fans are waiting to see what could be coming next is all of the potential new characters getting into action in the series’ future, and that’s especially true for the characters who finally made their debut towards the end of the naime’s debut season like Mei Mei.

She was not only a major standout just from that brief debut alone, but had already teased her value of money in the midst of her Jujutsu Sorcerer work. This comes into play much later in the story, and she gets into the thick of it soon after too. While one executive has teased a second season is currently being considered, until new episodes are officially announced fans can check out Mei Mei in a whole new way thanks to some excellent cosplay from artist @callhersensei on Instagram! You can check it out below:

There will also be a new chance to see Mei Mei and many of the other Kyoto Tech students in action during the events of the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie. Scheduled for a release in North America on March 18th, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is officially described as such, “When they were children, Rika Orimoto was killed in a traffic accident right before the eyes of her close friend, Yuta Okkotsu. ‘It’s a promise. When we both grow up, we’ll get married.’ Rika became an apparition, and Yuta longed for his own death after suffering under her curse, but the greatest Jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, welcomed him into Jujutsu High. There Yuta meets his classmates, Maki Zen’in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda, and finally finds his own determination. ‘I want the confidence to say it’s okay that I’m alive!’ ‘While I’m at Jujutsu High, I’ll break Rika-chan’s curse.’

Meanwhile, the vile curse user, Suguru Geto, who was expelled from the school for massacring ordinary people, appears before Yuta and the others. ‘This coming December 24th, we shall carry out the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons.‘ While Geto advocates for creating a paradise for only jujutsu sorcerers, he unleashes a thousand curses upon Shinjuku and Kyoto to exterminate all non-sorcerers. Will Yuta be able to stop Geto in the end? And what will happen to breaking Rika’s curse…?”

But what do you think? Are you hoping to see more of Mei Mei in the anime? Are you also waiting for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!