Jujutsu Kaisen x Regular Show Clash in Wild Crossover: Watch

Jujutsu Kaisen and Regular Show make a wildly good pair as revealed in a surprising crossover imagining how Mordecai and Rigby would face off against Sukuna. As Regular Show is now in the works on a brand new series, the Cartoon Network original is now back in the minds of fans as it’s a good time to remember all of the shenanigans that Mordecai and Rigby were up to on a weekly basis. The two of them often took on major deities and all powerful beings just so they could get back to work, and it got to such a point where it became second nature for them to risk their lives on any given occasion.

Funny enough, this is also what makes it a perfect fit with Jujutsu Kaisen. Yuji Itadori and the other Jujutsu Sorcerers live in a world where they put their lives on the line every single day, and rarely have the time to rest or relax that Mordecai and Rigby are always seeking. But it’d be a lot different if the two of them had been fighting Sukuna instead as demonstrated by artist @darentseta on X, as Mordecai and Rigby make quick work of the King of Curses by using the full power afforded from their Death Punchies techniques. A lot more lives would have been saved, for sure. Check it out:

Mordecai & Rigby VS Sukuna pic.twitter.com/IEhr6Ozmag — Darent Z 🌧️ (@darentseta) November 30, 2024

What’s Next for Jujutsu Kaisen?

Jujutsu Kaisen is now in the works on returning for Season 3 of the anime in the near future. Announced following the end of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 last year, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has yet to announce a potential release window or date as of the time of this publication. With everything that happened to Japan during the second season of the series, the TV anime is only going to get more intense as Yuji and the others really have fewer options and allies heading into a string of even bigger fights.

What has been confirmed for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 so far is that it will be adapting the Culling Game arc from Gege Akutami’s original manga series. This arc continues all of the chaos that was seen during the Shibuya Incident arc with a deadly new tournament that introduces a new wave of fighters. These will include sorcerers in the present day who get their powers from the Shibuya Incident, and sorcerers and curses who were revived from ancient times to try and make a comeback. It really is just pure chaos.

TOHO Animation / Cartoon Network

What’s Next for Regular Show?

Regular Show might have ended its original run with Cartoon Network some time ago, but the franchise is far from over. It’s also going to be continuing with a new project as Warner Bros. Discovery has announced their plans to bring back Regular Show for a new series. It has yet to be fully revealed what this new show will look like, or when it will be releasing, but original series creator J.G. Quintel is returning for this next take on the franchise.

The new series is reportedly a sequel titled Regular Show Lost Tapes, which would tie into the original series’ finale. It instead implies that it’s going to be a series showing off more of Mordecai and Rigby’s adventures in the park before the time skip finale. But as of the time of this publication, nothing concrete has been revealed about the new Regular Show series yet outside of the fact that it’s currently in the midst of production.