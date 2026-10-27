Jujutsu Kaisen Returns With New Trailer for Major Event Ahead of Season 4

Jujutsu Kaisen has returned for a new spoiler filled trailer hyping up its new exhibition coming to Japan while fans wait on the anime’s comeback for Season 4. Gege Akutami’s original Jujutsu Kaisen ended its manga run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2024, and to celebrate has announced it’s going to be hosting a special exhibition showing a close look at Akutami’s art and behind the scenes looks at how some of the biggest moments from the manga made it to the final page.

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“Jujutsu Kaisen Final Exhibition” is a special event coming to Japan later this December, and will actually be hosted in Shinjuku, the sight of the final Shinjuku Showdown Arc for the series. With this new exhibition making its way to the region soon, Shueisha has dropped a slick trailer showing off some of the manga’s biggest moments from its final arc compared to the way Akutami had initially drafted them. You can check it out below, but beware there are some major spoilers here for those only caught up with the anime.

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Come Out?

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As for the anime itself, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4: The Culling Game Part 2 is now in the works. A release window, date or international release platforms have yet to be announced as of this time, but it’s been revealed that Takeru Sato will be taking over as director for the new season after serving as an assistant director with Season 3. The rest of the production staff, voice cast, and more have also yet to be revealed. But it’s likely we’ll see more concrete updates on the anime soon enough following this exhibition.

Jujutsu Kaisen has been confirmed to be one of the many franchises that Shueisha will be showcasing during Jump Festa 2027 later this December, and the annual event is usually where the Shonen Jump titles reveal major updates about their in the works anime or manga productions. But with both Jujutsu Kaisen and the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo sequel all completely over, this leaves a ton of room for a new update on the anime that could help tease what’s next to come for the franchise.

What to Know for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4

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It’s going to be one fight after another for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 too as it’s picking up right from where it all left off at the end of the third season. The anime ended with a massive cliffhanger with setting up the next major phase of Kenjaku’s Culling Game tournament, and there are many key fights that have yet to make their way to the anime. With a ton of new fighters, abilities, and more to see in action, it’s likely going to be as explosive of a season as the first three.

Serving as the penultimate arc of Jujutsu Kaisen overall, this next phase of the Culling Game has a lot of twists and turns that fans of the anime might not be ready for. Sukuna’s also been plotting something this entire time, and it seems like his grand plan is going into motion with the coming episodes too. But how are you liking the state of the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise right now? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!