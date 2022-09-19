Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Readies for Nobara's Season 2 Comeback

Jujutsu Kaisen has been setting the stage for its big anime comeback with Season 2 of the series next year, and one awesome cosplay is readying for what's next with a fierce take on Nobara Kugisaki! The next wave of episodes taking on Gege Akutami's original manga series will have quite the hard act to follow. With the massive success of the anime's first season and even bigger success at the box office for the debut feature film that came after, there's a huge amount of anticipation building for what could be coming next for the growing anime franchise.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will feature more chances to bring the main trio of Yuji, Nobara, and Megumi together, and while they are far from the main focus of the next major arcs to come, you can't help but be excited to see where these fan favorite fighters will go next. It's why the main standout of trio, Nobara, is likely one of the most anticipated returns out of the trio since she's such a wild card for each of the fights to come. Artist @nekonoikatsu on Instagram perfectly tapped into her chaotic energy with some awesome cosplay, and you can check it out below:

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is currently scheduled to release some time in 2023, but has yet to set a concrete release date as of this writing. Outside of being produced by MAPPA once more, there are still many details needing to be revealed about its potential returning production staff, cast, and more. There will also be some brand new faces joining the fray for the new episodes yet to be fully revealed, but it won't be too much longer as the series is getting ready to showcase more information about the upcoming episodes pretty soon.

But what fans can expect to see is not only more of the main trio in action, but some huge new fights coming our way. If the second season is anything like what we got to see in the first season and movie, it's going to be huge. If you wanted to catch up with it all, you can find Jujutsu Kaisen's first season (and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 beginning on September 21st) now streaming with Crunchyroll.

What are you most excited to see in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2? Which characters do you want to see return the most? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!