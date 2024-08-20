Kagurabachi Cliffhanger Leaves Chihiro Standing on Trial

Kagurabachi has kicked off a brand new arc as Chihiro Rokuhira seeks to join the Kamunabi, and things have kicked off with a trial in the final moments of the newest chapter. Kagurabachi recently ended the Rakuzaichi Auction arc with Chihiro successfully taking a hold of the third Enchanted Blade, Shinuchi, which was also revealed to be the deadliest of them all. But it’s so strong that the only way Chihiro can see it co-existing with everything else is if the Kamunabi are able to seal it. Wanting to make sure this happens, he struck a deal with Hiyuki Kagari to join the Kamunabi in exchange for handing it over.

Following the end of the arc and on the path to recovery, it’s time to move this plan forward as the Kamunabi take possession of the Shinuchi. It’s unclear of how they will handle the weapon (whether they seal it or use it), but that’s not the most pressing issue at the moment. Chihiro wants to carve a new path forward for the weapon’s future, but in order to do so, he’ll need to make it through a trial set by the members of the Kamunabi.

Chihiro Rokuhira goes on trial in Kagurabachi Chapter 45

Kagurabachi: Chihiro Goes on Trial

Kagurabachi Chapter 45 sees Chihiro waking up after everything that happened during the Rakuzaichi Auction, and thus it’s time to head to the Kamunabi headquarters. Chihiro’s worried about the power of the Shinuchi and is hoping that they will be able to seal it for now rather than potentially use it for their own ends. It’s created sort of an uncertain situation for them as Chihiro could be making a big mistake with this choice. But Chihiro also has another plan to cut around this entirely by using Hakuri’s power to steal the blades from the Hishaku.

But as Hiyuki explains, it’s not easy to join the Kamunabi. He’ll be judged on the basis of his character and trustworthiness (as he’s only been seen as someone using an Enchanted Blade in the wild), and thus the higher ups don’t want him to meet the Enchanted Blade bearers as a result. There’s no guarantee he’ll be allowed in the group, and might even be punished for what he’s done. So as the chapter comes to an end, Chihiro finds himself standing trial among the Kamunabi and needing to prove himself.