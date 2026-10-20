Major Netflix Anime Teases Surprise Finale With New Trailer for October 2026 Return – Watch

A major anime series is coming back to Netflix for special new episodes later this month, and it turns out to be teasing a surprise finale with a new trailer and poster hyping up its debut. The Fall 2026 anime schedule has seen a lot of franchises returning with brand new episodes, but some of these returns have been more surprising than others. That’s going to be especially the case for the anime adaptation of Akumi Agitogi and Tsukiho Tsukioka’s My Happy Marriage light novel series. Which just might fully be ending.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Happy Marriage has been a monster streaming hit with Netflix ever since the anime made its debut back in 2023, and continued with that success in its second season last year. But following the end of that season, it was announced that it would only be returning next with a small batch of special episodes. As teased by the official social media account for the anime series, this might just actually be the finale. You can check out the new trailer for My Happy Marriage – Special Episodes below.

My Happy Marriage Teases Finale With New Netflix Episodes

Play video

My Happy Marriage – Special Episodes will be making their worldwide debut with Netflix on October 25th, and will be including three special episodes that have not been seen thus far. There is going to be a returning production staff from the main TV series with Takehiro Kubota directing for Kinema Citrus, Mika Tanaka and Ikuho Negi providing the scripts, Shoko Yasuda, Hikaru Sato, and Kuniyuki Ito providing the character designs, and Evan Call composing the music. There’s also a new ending theme titled “Just before the Prelude 〜for me&you〜” as performed by Kashitaro Ito.

Reina Ueda as Miyo Saimori and Kaito Ishikawa as Kiyoka Kudo will also be returning to headline the Japanese voice cast for the new special episodes, but a potential English dub release has yet to be confirmed by Netflix as of this time. They tease what to expect from these new episodes as such, “As Miyo and Kiyoka prepare for their wedding, the appearance of a figure from Miyo’s past will throw everything off balance.” But the most curious element of it all is the tease of a potential “finale.”

Is My Happy Marriage’s Anime Going to End?

©Akumi Agitogi, Tsukiho Tsukioka/KADOKAWA/My Happy Marriage Partners

The official social media for My Happy Marriage released a special new poster for the upcoming special episodes (which you can see above), and labeled it as a “Finale Visual” as it parallels some of the first looks we got at the original TV anime series three years ago. With the original light novel series still releasing new editions in Japan, it’s not quite clear if this will actually be the grand finale for the anime adaptation. But it’s certainly surprising to fans to find out in such a way if that’s the case.

The potential anime future beyond the release of these special episodes has yet to be revealed, but we’ll likely get an update on a possible continuation sometime after the official release of these special episodes. But if My Happy Marriage releases these episodes with no potential word on anything more, fans might have to brace themselves for the end.

Do you think this is the end of the My Happy Marriage anime? Do you think this could be a good place to end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!