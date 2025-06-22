New Witch Watch Trailer Teases Summer 2025 Episodes

Witch Watch is one of the many anime that premiered earlier this Spring, but has dropped its first look at what’s coming in the next half of its debut season with a new trailer for Part 2. The Summer 2025 anime schedule is fast approaching with a ton of new anime getting ready to make their debuts, and while that means a lot of the Spring shows are coming to their respective ends, there are a few anime franchises that are continuing straight through with a second cour of episodes. And Witch Watch has more shenanigans to watch when it hits through the Summer.

Witch Watch is now ready to continue through the Summer 2025 anime schedule with the second half of its debut season, and that means a ton of new characters and adventures are coming to the next wave of the anime. Witch Watch has dropped a new trailer teasing some of the new elements coming including new theme songs and more, and a new poster showing off the new core cast at the center of it all. You can check them out below.

What to Know for Witch Watch Part 2

Witch Watch Part 2 will kick in with the next batch of episodes now airing through the Summer 2025 anime schedule, and fans will be able to stream the new episodes with Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll and more depending on their home territory. The new opening theme song for the anime will be titled “Tokihanate!” as performed by HashiMelo (which has been revealed with the new trailer), and the new ending theme is titled “Tsuki to Watashi no Kakurenbo” as performed by yutori. There have been some new additions added to the voice cast as well with Yuki Wakai as Miharu Kiryu and Yohei Azakami as Rui Fujiki.

The returning Japanese voice cast for Part 2 of the anime include the likes of Rina Kawaguchi as Nico Wakatsuki, Ryota Suzuki as Morihito Otogi, Kohei Amasazki as Kanshi Kazamatsuri, Kaito Ishikawa as Keigo Magami, Tomori Kusunogi as Nemu Miyao, Mikako Komatsu as Yuri Makuwa, Konomi Kohara as Kukumi Ureshino, Rie Takahashi as Kara Minami, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Tenryu Kiyomiya, Miyuki Sawashiro as Ibara Ibu, Jun Fukuyama as Yuzuru Kenmochi, Rie Kugimiya as Syrup, Misaki Kuno as Kuromitsu, Noriko Hidaka as Riro Takumi, Kenta Miyake as Burst, Jun Fukushima as Kyoki Saiko, and Hikaru Midorikawa as Daiki Sakai Mk.II.

What’s Next for Witch Watch?

Hiroshi Ikehata continues to direct the Witch Watch new anime together with Masao Kawase for Bibury Animation Studios for the new episodes airing throughout the Summer. Deko Akao is handling the scripts, Haruko Iizuka is handling the character designs, Mutsumi Takemiya is editing the anime, and Yukari Hashimoto is composing the music. Originally created by Sket Dance series creator Kenta Shinohara, Witch Watch will likely continue making a big impact with fans even if it wasn’t the standout new release of the Spring 2025 anime schedule. Now even more fans are likely to jump on board than ever as it continues through the Summer.

Much like how bizarre everything seemed in the first half of the new season thus far, the second half of that is going to continue that even further with a new addition to the main cast. That means a change in the dynamics that fans have seen between each of the characters thus far, and even more avenues for the type of comedy that had been brought to life in the anime to this point. So this Summer could mark a big turning point for this anime and its reception among the fans.