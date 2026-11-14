My Hero Academia Reveals First Look at Major Event for the Anime’s Grand Finale

My Hero Academia is coming back with a major event to cap off the anime’s tenth anniversary celebration, and now fans have gotten the first look at the new event as it gears up for the anime’s grand finale. Though the franchise wrapped up the final season of the TV anime series last year and through some special new releases through the Spring and Summer, there’s still one big event planned to help commemorate the franchise’s decade long history on air thus far in a cool way.

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My Hero Academia Ultra Expo has been announced as a major event coming to Japan next Spring that will be featuring members of the voice cast and more as a way to finish off the 10th anniversary celebration for the TV anime in style. The event has yet to reveal more about exactly what fans in the area will be able to enjoy when it hits, but the first poster for it has been revealed. You can check it out below.

My Hero Academia Ultra Expo 2027 Official Poster Revealed

Image Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia Ultra Expo will be taking place on April 17-18 in Japan next year, but unfortunately it’s not likely going to be available to fans in international territories. It’s yet to be revealed what kind of events are planned for the new expo as of this time, but it’s all been teased to be an ultimate celebration of the anime’s tenth anniversary after everything that went down this year. There have been a number of major projects released through the year thus far, and each one has been notable in its own way such as the new anime continuations.

Because while My Hero Academia ended its TV anime run last year, it returned for a special epilogue episode earlier this Spring that helped to expand on everything that happened in the time skip seen with that original finale. Spending more time with Izuku Midoriya and the others in their pro hero futures, this was then further extended with one final short that adapted the final materials from Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga release. This seemingly means that it’s all truly ended now with nothing more on the horizon. That doesn’t have to be the case, however.

Is My Hero Academia’s Anime Really Over?

Courtesy of Toho

My Hero Academia might have adapted the final materials left by Horikoshi, and the creator himself has already moved onto new projects in Shonen Jump, there’s clearly still a ton of interest in the franchise. The anime team has been keeping the project alive with new celebrations and releases, and this new expo is just another example of it. If there were any plans to reveal for the future of the series, this would be the perfect time to reveal those plans.

My Hero Academia is one of the major franchises that Shueisha will be showcasing as part of their upcoming Jump Festa 2027 event later this December, and there’s a chance something could be revealed there too. The time skip period seen in the anime’s finale is just perfect for a potential exploration of an original project with a fun final original story, but we’ll have to see if that’s in the cards. Are you hoping to see My Hero Academia‘s anime return someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.