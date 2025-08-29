Ash Ketchum’s 10 Most Underused Pokemon in the Anime 

Ash Ketchum’s journey through the world of Pokemon has spanned decades, regions, and hundreds of battles. From his humble beginnings in Indigo League to his championship victory in Alola, Ash has caught and trained a wide variety of Pokemon, some of which became iconic, while others quietly faded into the background. Despite their potential, many of these companions were sidelined, receiving minimal screen time, development, or strategic use. These underused Pokemon often had strong abilities, unique personalities, or promising battle records, yet were left behind as Ash moved on to new adventures.

This list highlights ten of Ash’s most underused Pokemon in the Pokemon anime. Those that Ash could have used more to build a more triumphant collection of tournaments, but didn’t. These picks aren’t just about lack of appearances: they represent missed opportunities for storytelling, growth, and tactical depth. Whether it was a powerhouse left at Professor Oak’s lab or a quirky teammate forgotten after a single arc, each entry reflects a moment where the anime could have done more. For longtime fans, these Pokemon are reminders of what could’ve been, if only they’d had the chance to shine. So, keep reading to find out if your pick of underused Pokemon is on the list here.

10) Oshawott

We see Oshawott debut in the Unova region during Episode 3 of Pokemon: Black & White. The Pokemon started as a mascot-like figure: cute, stubborn, and full of personality. It had early prominence, often jumping into battles uninvited. But despite being a starter, it never evolved, and its combat effectiveness plateaued quickly.

Oshawott had a few wins, but most were minor or comedic. Its signature move, Aqua Jet, was used often, but rarely with strategic depth. In major battles, it was outmatched, and by the time the Unova League rolled around, it was barely relevant.

The biggest letdown was its arc. Unlike Chimchar or Froakie, Oshawott never matured. It remained a gag character, sidelined from serious development.

9) Scraggy

This Pokemon was first introduced in the Unova region during Episode 17 of Pokemon: Black & White. Scraggy had a unique personality: feisty, stubborn, and full of fight. It was one of Ash’s few Pokemon raised from an egg, which usually signals a deeper bond. But despite early focus, it never evolved and was rarely used in serious battles.

Its moveset had promise: High Jump Kick, Headbutt, and later Focus Blast. But it was mostly relegated to comic relief or minor skirmishes. Even in the Unova League, Scraggy didn’t get a spotlight moment or a meaningful win.

The missed potential stings. As a Dark/Fighting type, Scraggy could’ve been a tactical asset. Instead, it became another Unova team member with no arc, no growth, and no payoff; a quirky character left behind in a region full of underused talent.

8) Corphish

A water type that came into Ash Ketchum’s team during the Hoenn saga, Corphish was one of the most dependable Pokemon in the anime. It quickly became a staple in Ash’s lineup thanks to its power and resilient nature. It used moves like Crabhammer, Bubble Beam, and Harden, often overpowering opponents with brute force.

In fact, unlike many others on this list, Corphish battled in several gym matches and played a key role in the Ever Grande Conference. But even though it had consistent performance, Ash never evolved it into Crawdaunt, which limited its long-term growth. Eventually, it was sidelined in favor of more evolved or flashy Pokemon, making it a strong but underdeveloped member of the team.

7) Torterra

Torterra first appeared in the Sinnoh region during the Diamond and Pearl episode, “The Fleeing Tower of Sunyshore”. It started strong as a Turtwig, being surprisingly fast, agile, and reliable. But after evolving, it lost that edge. Its bulk increased, but speed and effectiveness dropped. Ash struggled to use it well, often placing it in matchups where it was outclassed.

Despite being a starter evolution, Torterra never had a signature win post-evolution. It was defeated by Bertha’s Hippowdon, Paul’s Electivire, and even in the Sinnoh League, it failed to make an impact. It became more of a punching bag than a powerhouse. Torterra had the stature and typing to be a strategic tank, but Ash never adapted his battle style to suit it. Compared to Infernape’s fiery arc, Torterra’s journey felt neglected and incomplete.

6) Leavanny

Another member of Ash Ketchum’s growing team, Leavanny was a dual Bug/Grass-type Pokemon that evolved from Swadloon in Pokemon: Black & White, Episode 45. Its best features include its leaf-blade arms and nurturing instincts, where it often makes leaf clothing for other Pokemon. Ash Ketchum’s Leavanny had a balance of moves such as Leaf Blade, String Shot, and Energy Ball, and had good speed as well as high support potential.

Despite all this, Leavanny was rarely used in important matches or tournaments and had minimal presence during the Unova League. It didn’t receive any major development in later episodes either, and Ash often favored other team members like Krookodile and Pignite. As a result, Leavanny’s strategic value was largely overlooked.

5) Palpitoad

Palpitoad’s first appearance was in the Unova region during Episode 38 of Pokemon: Black & White. Palpitoad was one of Ash’s more unconventional picks in Unova, a Water/Ground-type with a quirky design and a surprisingly decent move set. It had access to powerful techniques like Hydro Pump, Mud Shot, and Supersonic, and its typing gave it useful resistances. But despite these advantages, Palpitoad was rarely used in major battles and never evolved into its final form, Seismitoad.

Its appearances were sporadic, and it often felt like a filler team member rather than a core strategic asset. In the Unova League, Palpitoad was deployed but didn’t deliver any standout performances. It lacked the narrative arc or emotional connection that other Pokemon like Snivy or Krookodile received, making it easy to overlook. What’s frustrating is that Palpitoad had the potential to be a tactical disruptor. It was immune to Electric-types and capable of status moves. But Ash never leaned into that, leaving it as a mid-tier battler with no real development.

4) Torkoal

Debuting in the Hoenn region, Torkoal was one of Ash’s more emotionally expressive Pokemon, often seen crying or showing dramatic reactions. Despite its endearing personality and defensive Fire-type build, it struggled to find consistent success in battle. Its slow speed and limited move pool made it a tactical liability in many matchups, especially against faster or water-type opponents.

Ash did attempt to use Torkoal strategically, relying on its stamina and moves like Overheat and Iron Defense. But in major battles like the Hoenn League, Torkoal was frequently outmatched. Its most notable moment came during the Battle Frontier arc, where it managed a surprising win against Brandon’s Registeel, a rare highlight in an otherwise uneven record.

Torkoal’s underperformance wasn’t due to lack of effort or heart either. It simply wasn’t built for the fast-paced, high-impact battles that defined Ash’s style. Its inclusion felt more like a character-driven choice than a competitive one, and while it added emotional depth to the team, it never quite earned the status of a reliable powerhouse.

3) Noivern

This addition was first introduced in the Kalos region during Episode 93 of Pokemon: XY, titled “A Not-So-Flying Start”. Noivern had all the makings of a late-game ace. As a fully evolved Dragon/Flying-type, it joined Ash’s team with impressive speed, aerial agility, and a striking design. Yet despite its potential, Noivern was rarely given the spotlight, often overshadowed by more prominent teammates like Greninja and Hawlucha.

Its battle record was modest, with few standout victories and several losses in key matches. Noivern’s sonic-based moves like Boomburst and Supersonic offered unique tactical options, but they were never fully explored. Even in the Kalos League, Noivern was used sparingly, failing to leave a lasting impact despite its evolved status.

What makes Noivern’s underuse especially puzzling is its timing. Ash had already developed strong synergy with his team, and Noivern’s versatility could’ve added depth to his strategies. Instead, it remained one of Ash Ketchum’s most underused Pokemon in the anime.

2) Gible

Gible debuted in the Sinnoh region during Episode 646 of Diamond and Pearl, its arrival in Ash’s team sparking high expectations. As a Dragon-type with access to powerful moves like Draco Meteor, it was poised to become a late-game powerhouse. But despite its potential and strong lineage, being the base form of the pseudo-legendary Garchomp, Gible’s time in the spotlight was surprisingly brief.

Ash caught Gible late in the Sinnoh saga, leaving little room for development before the Lily of the Valley Conference. It participated in a handful of battles, showing flashes of brilliance, but never evolved or reached its full strategic value. For a Pokemon with such a high ceiling, its underutilization felt like a missed opportunity, especially in a region where Ash faced some of his toughest opponents. Gible’s playful personality and raw power could’ve made it a fan-favorite if given more time. Instead, it remained a side character. Never evolving, despite its final form being an incredible Pokemon and holding its own across generations of competitive metas in the game, Gible is a case of wasted potential, never returning in later arcs.

1) Primeape

Image Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Primeape made an explosive debut in the Kanto region, hinting at untapped potential. But its journey with Ash was abruptly cut short. After a chaotic capture and one victorious battle, Primeape was handed off to a fighting dojo for training, never to return. Despite its raw strength and fierce temperament, it was sidelined before it could become a true asset in Ash’s lineup.

What makes Primeape’s case especially frustrating is the timing. Ash was still building his team in Kanto, and Primeape’s aggressive style could’ve added a tactical edge against defensive or evasive opponents. Its speed, unpredictability, and sheer power were ideal for high-stakes matches, yet it was excluded from the Indigo League and every major battle thereafter. Even in later seasons, when Ash revisited old companions, Primeape remained absent. No evolution, no redemption arc, no closure. For a Pokemon with such a fiery spirit, its quiet disappearance stands out as one of the anime’s most glaring missed opportunities.

Do you agree with this list of Ash’s underused Pokémon? Let us know in the comments below!