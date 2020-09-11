My Hero Academia Art Imagines Dabi's Fiery CG Animated Debut

✖

My Hero Academia fans are currently waiting on the fifth season of the anime series, but what would it look like if the series got a fully CG animated take? One artist has imagined what the League of Villains member Dabi would look like in a CG anime project! Kohei Horikoshi's superhero action franchise has branched out into a number of different mediums, so a CG animated film or TV series would not be too wildly outside of the realm of possibility. Especially when the characters have designs that would make the jump to the third dimension well.

As for how that would look, thankfully a few examples have been whipped up by artist Hannu Koskinen, who also serves as the Lead Artist for Rovio Entertainment (who you can find more work from on Instagram here). Along with excellently crafted takes on the heroes Ochaco Uraraka and Momo Yaoyorozu, and the villains Himiko Toga and Tomura Shigaraki, is this fiery take on Dabi!

Dabi is one of the League of Villains members we know pretty much nothing about, but one of the many reasons he's still remained so popular among fans is his design. With a strong design and wicked personality (complete with cool blue flames), it's clear that Dabi can thrive in pretty much any medium with this CG art. Check it out:

As the series continues, series creator Kohei Horikoshi has been playing with fans about Dabi's past and true identity. But it seems that each new chapter brings us closer to finding out for sure as the villain continues to reveal new facets of his personality and abilities. But even without that, fans still look forward to seeing Dabi in action as he remains one of the deadliest members of the League of Villains (and Paranormal Liberation Front) roster. But what do you think about Dabi's role in the series?

Would you want to see Dabi make a fully CG animated debut in My Hero Academia? Where does Dabi rank among your favorites in the League of Villains? Where does he rank among your favorites in Kohei Horikoshi's entire series overall?