My Hero Academia, Frieren & More Anime Return for Spooky New Halloween Makeovers

My Hero Academia, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Oshi no Ko and more have gone all out for Halloween with some spooky makeovers for the holiday. The Halloween holiday is a pretty big deal in the anime world as it allows the production team for each franchise to play around a bit with the characters and their designs. Donning special looks for the spooky holiday, it’s also a way for dormant anime franchises to stay active while fans wait on those series to continue with more episodes.

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My Hero Academia, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End and Oshi no Ko are only a few of the franchises that went all in for the spooky holiday occasion, but it’s even more notable for them considering that they all are currently in the midst of production for their future episodes. With My Hero Academia, it’s not yet clear if it’s anime will continue after its TV finale either. So check out these cool Halloween tributes below with fun and spooky makeovers for each franchise.

Halloween 2026 Gets Special Anime Art and Tributes

The Apothecary Diaries is a particularly fun one as the franchise has shared three different Halloween illustrations for its characters, and fans are currently enjoying the third season of the TV anime series now airing its episodes this year. The anime will then take a break for a few months before it returns for its second half in April 2027. There’s also going to be a new feature film for the franchise hitting Japan later this December before it hits the United States and Canada sometime next year.

As for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, the manga has unfortunately been on hiatus for an entire year at this point with no signs of returning any time soon. But while fans are waiting for more of the manga, the third season of the anime is also now in the works for a release sometime in October 2027 with the anime’s biggest arc to date. But that’s opposite the case for My Hero Academia as the anime has no current plans slated for its future following its TV anime finale and epilogue released earlier this Summer.

What New Anime Is Great for Halloween?

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It’s been a lot of grand finales for notable anime franchises lately too as Oshi no Ko is now in the works for its own ending too. Following the end of its third season, it was announced that the franchise is now in the works on its fourth and final season. Now release window has been announced for it either, but it’s certainly something to keep on your radar. If you’re looking for something Halloween based in particular, there are lots of fun options.

There are lots of spooky anime hits to watch on streaming platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll and more, but it might be tough to find an anime that’s truly steeper in horror. For one reason or another, it’s particularly tough to fully convey horror through animation but thankfully there are many shows like DAN DA DAN that use these ideas to a great extent. Are you diving into anime this Halloween? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!