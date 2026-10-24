New The Apothecary Diaries Movie Trailer Shows Off Best Look Yet – Watch Now

The Apothecary Diaries is coming to the big screen later this year, and a new trailer for its feature film debut is really showing off the best look yet at what fans can hope to see. The Apothecary Diaries is back in action for Season 3 of the TV anime series this Fall, and has really been taking over streaming platforms so far. But that’s far all that fans are going to see in the near future either as a new movie is going to tell an original story next.

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The Apothecary Diaries: The Late Lady’s Treasure is a brand new movie now in the works for the anime franchise, and is scheduled to make its way through theaters in Japan this December. This is going to come at the perfect time with a break in between new episodes of the third season, so fans are going to be treated with a whole new Jinshi and Maomao adventure to make the wait easier. You can check out the new trailer and poster for The Apothecary Diaries movie below.

When Does The Apothecary Diaries Movie Come Out?

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The Apothecary Diaries: The Late Lady’s Treasure will first be hitting theaters across Japan on December 11th, but Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have thankfully already confirmed that they will be screening the film across North America and other international territories (excluding Asia) sometime after. No release window or date has been set for the film’s worldwide launch as of this time, but at least fans outside of Japan can rest easy knowing that they will be getting the chance to see the new movie in action for themselves soon enough.

The Apothecary Diaries: The Late Lady’s Treasure is directed by Norihiro Naganuma for TOHO Animation STUDIO, and features a brand new story from series creator Natsu Hyuga that has not been seen in the original novels. Seeing Jinshi and Maomao recruited to fulfill the last wishes of a late concubine, the two of them head to a whole new region and find a surprising new mystery that Maomao needs to get to the bottom of before it’s too late. If it’s anything like the TV series, it’s going to be a wild ride.

What to Know for the New The Apothecary Diaries Movie

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The Apothecary Diaries: The Late Lady’s Treasure will feature Takeo Otsuka and Aoi Yuki as the voices of Jinshi and Maomao, respectively. New additions to the voice cast revealed for the film include Mariya Ise as Mu Qing, Nobuo Tobita as Biro, Kumiko Watanabe as Shuu, Hirofumi Nojima as Bisen, Kensho Ono as Sujia, Ryota Takeuchi as Eisho, Jiro Saito as Kaja, Ai Mikami as Yinshan, and Miyuki Sawashiro as Ruoqing. But their roles in the story are still being kept a mystery as of this time.

With a new movie on the way and the third season airing its new episodes this Fall, it’s now the perfect time to catch up with it all streaming with Crunchyroll. The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 has confirmed it will be running for 12 episodes through the Fall 2026 anime months, and then it will be taking a break for a few months before returning for its second half in April as part of the Spring 2026 slate. Are you excited for all of the new The Apothecary Diaries anime releases on the way? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!