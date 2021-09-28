My Hero Academia Reveals Izuku’s Next Quirk to Master

My Hero Academia‘s big season finale revealed the next One For All quirk Izuku Midoriya is going to need to master! The final arc of the fifth season might have shifted the focus of the series to showing off how Tomura Shigaraki and the rest of the League of Villains had been growing, but this was all taking place while Izuku and the other young heroes were also growing themselves during their work studies. The final episode of the series reunited fans with Izuku and the other heroes and teased some major things to come in the future of the anime.

One of these big teases has set out a path for Izuku for the future. The fifth season initially began with the reveal that not only was One For All’s power getting stronger within Izuku’s body, but that he will soon have access to more quirks as a result. Not only will he apparently be able to communicate with the other vestiges who have held the One For All power before, but as he continues to grow he’ll get more abilities. In fact, All Might reveals to Izuku that the next ability he needs to master belonged to his predecessor, Nana Shimura.

My Hero Academia‘s Season 5 finale reunites fans with Midoriya, Bakugo, and All Might. While Izuku was in his work study, All Might had been gathering research about the past users and detailing not only their respective abilities, but other tragic details such as their deaths as well. All Might’s thought process is that it will better help Izuku to understand what the other quirks in One For All are as the previous users unfortunately were not able to access its complete ability.

All Might then reveals that Izuku’s next ability following unlocking Blackwhip belongs to his own master, Nana Shimura. Bakugo notes how all of the previous user’s quirks were technically weak, and the same goes for Shimura’s as well as it’s simply “Float.” Izuku’s excited to potentially unlock this new flight ability soon, but it’s already immediately made clear by the end of the episode that he’s going to have to work as fast and possible in order to unlock this next quirk as he’s running out of time.

War is getting ready to break out in the already confirmed Season 6 of the anime, and Izuku’s going to have to speedily master this next quirk to keep up! But what do you think? Are you excited to see Izuku get more quirks in Season 6 and beyond? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!