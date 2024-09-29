My Hero Academia Creator Sets Up Season 7 Finale With Gorgeous New Promo

My Hero Academia Season 7 is now a couple of episodes away from its grand finale, and the creator behind it all is bringing it one step closer with a cool new sketch for the anime's latest episode. My Hero Academia Season 7 is now in the climax of the final fights between the heroes and villains, and each of the episodes seen thus far has seen the power dynamic between the two sides fluctuate dramatically. Each side has taken some big hits, and thus has been struggling even more as the villains refuse to stay down ever after being beaten before.

This was especially the case for Dabi as while he had initially been beaten by his brother Shoto Todoroki at the start of these final battles earlier in Season 7, the villain then fueled his body to a point he couldn't come back from. With the intent of exploding himself along with his father and everything around them, Dabi was burning hotter than ever before. But Shoto rushed in for a major save as he and Tenya Iida rushed over from an entire town away to make it just in time, It's this duo that My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi decides to highlight with a special new sketch on social media. Check it out below:

What Happens in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 19?

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 19 brings the season closer to its finale as some of the final fights between the heroes and villains are taking shape. Not only is All Might preparing for a face off against the now much younger, and much stronger version of All For One, but Ochaco Uraraka is ready to take on Himiko Toga and the army of Twice doubles. But even with all of this happening, Endeavor and Dabi are still struggling against one another. Dabi's flames are burning so hot that his body and mind are fading away, and it's even damaging Endeavor's body.

Endeavor's been so hurt through this fight thus far that he can't get himself into the sky to get Dabi away from the rest of the people around them, and soon enough the rest of the Todoroki family arrives to somehow help Dabi before he explodes. When it looks like all of them won't be enough to stop Dabi before it's too late, Iida and Shoto rush across town at a super high speed so that Shoto is able to deal a final ultimate move and snuff out Dabi's flame before it explodes at the atomic level. It's Shoto's biggest move in the anime to date, and showcases just how much he's grown through the series as a whole.

When Will My Hero Academia Season 7 End?

Although My Hero Academia is one of the anime that is supposed to end ahead of the Fall 2024 anime schedule, it's late start means we will still get to see it for another two weeks. There was initially 21 episodes announced for Season 7 that kicked off their run in late July, and following a few weeks of recap episodes, we are now waiting on the final two episodes of the season before the My Hero Academia anime ends its run. It's looking like we'll get to see two major fights go down before the season ends as well, and before it all gets ready for the grand finale.

We'll be seeing Ochaco's fight against Toga, and All Might's fight against All For One, and that will leave My Hero Academia on a pretty massive cliffhanger before it returns for Season 8. This will likely also serve as the final season of the TV series given how little of the manga there's still left to adapt, but there will still be some big fights to enjoy before it all comes to an end in the future.