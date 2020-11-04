My Hero Academia Needs a Toga Origin Story Spin-Off

✖

Himiko Toga has been one of the most interesting members of the League of Villains ever since she made her big debut in My Hero Academia, so now's the time to give us her entire origin story either in the series itself or through a full spin-off. When Toga was first brought into My Hero Academia, she and Dabi stated they were inspired by the actions of Hero Killer Stain so much that they wanted to become full villains in Shigaraki's league to achieve dream. We still have yet to get deeper looks into either of these motivations, however.

But unlike Dabi, the series has been steadily cluing fans more into Toga's past. She has also been far more forthcoming about how she feels about the current war between the heroes and villains, and the intrigue has gotten to such an intense level that revealing her full origin story now would help flesh out her actions going forward.

During the fight against the Meta Liberation Army we got out first peek at Toga's origin story. In the fight against Curious, the Meta Liberation Army villain was drawn to Toga because she was curious about the "story" of how she became the villain she is. Curious calls attention to Toga's highly skilled, assassin like move set, and reveals that Toga ran away from home after middle school.

Teasing that Toga did something to shock her friends, family and neighbors before running away, Curious wonders why Toga gave up her hope of a normal life. This kicked off a brief look at Toga's past that revealed that one day she ended up attacking a boy with a knife and sucking his blood while she cried.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

The newest chapter of the series sees Toga talking to Ochaco, and her revelation ties back into this flashback. She opens up about why she wants to suck blood from those she loves, so this tragic flashback seems to be along the same lines as she eventually broke down and felt like she needed to take that young boy's blood.

But these are only fragments of a much larger picture. My Hero Academia needs to explore Toga's origins more much like it has done for Tomura Shigaraki and Twice. Although we have seen the League of Villains grow closer with one another, there's just so much we don't know about them as people. The series has to juggle a lot of characters and a lot of stories, but taking breaks with spin-offs to explore them in deeper ways would do the franchise some good. Start with Toga.

