Netflix’s Best Zombie Show Shares Major Update on Season 2

Netflix’s best zombie focused TV series is now in the works on Season 2, and it has shared a major update now that it has ramped up production. Netflix has a lot of Horror projects that have gone under the radar thanks to just how much is being offered on the streaming service in general, but fans have been especially anxious to see one of these projects make their comeback. Based on the Webtoon of the same name from Joo Dong-geun, All of Us Are Dead made its debut with Netflix back in 2022 to immediate success with the streamer.

All of Us Are Dead then confirmed a second season was in the works shortly after, and updates have been shared about the new episodes sporadically ever since. As production on the new season is officially ramping up, Netflix has shared the biggest update for the new season yet with a special production teaser confirming not only cast members returning from the first season but new additions to the cast as well. Some of them might even be familiar to Squid Game fans too. Check out the special teaser for the new episodes below.

What’s New for All of Us Are Dead Season 2?

As revealed with the new production teaser for the second season, All of Us Are Dead will feature Park Ji-hu (as Nam On-jo), Yoon Chan-young (as Lee Cheong-san), Cho Yi-hyun (as Choi Nam-ra), and Lomon (as Lee Su-Hyeok) returning from the first season. They’ll be getting into even more horrifying scrapes as things are getting much more intense, and there will be some new additions to the cast to highlight how much has changed since the first season. Now that the zombie outbreak has spread throughout the rest of Seoul, even more characters are going to join the fray.

Joining the cast for All of Us Are Dead Season 2 are some familiar faces from across Netflix’s other majorly popular Netflix K-drama shows. They include Lee Min-jae (as seen in Weak Hero: Class 2), Kim Si-eun (as seen in Squid Game Season 2), Roh Jae-won (as seen in both Squid Game Seasons 2 and 3), and Yoon Ga-i. These new additions are teased as a group of university students who have been surviving on their own, and Roh Jae-wan will be a team leader in the National Intelligence Service.

What Will All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 Be About?

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 will feature Lee JQ returning from the first season to direct with Kim Nam-su and Chun Sung-il writing the scripts. Netflix teases what to expect from the new season as such, “All of Us Are Dead Season 2 picks up with Nam On-jo studying at university in Seoul, still haunted by trauma and loss she endured. Just as she’s trying to move forward, a new outbreak erupts in the city, forcing her — and new university friends Yong Ma-ru (Lee Min-jae), So Ju-ran (Kim Si-eun), and Lee Jong-ah (Yoon Ga-i) — into a desperate fight for their lives.”

The first season was a massive hit with Netflix as not only did it debut with a rare perfect score with Rotten Tomatoes, but went on to reach 560 million viewing hours within the first month of its premiere. It took some top spots in the Top 10 non-English TV shows in multiple countries worldwide, so it’s safe to say there’s going to be a lot of anticipation building for the second season.