One Piece Creator Unveils New Look At Live-Action Nami After Season 2’s Success

It’s been more than a week since Netflix’s One Piece live-action Season 2 was released, and the hype around the series hasn’t died down at all. After making fans wait for more than two years, the sequel season premiered on March 10th, 2026, following the Straw Hat Pirates into the Grand Line, where they meet new allies and enemies. Just like the first season, the series returns with eight episodes, making considerable changes from the manga while remaining faithful to the spirit of the story. The season ends on a major cliffhanger as the Straw Hat Pirates gain a new crew member and head towards Alabasta, the desert kingdom. Eiichiro Oda has been actively working on and promoting the live-action more than ever as Netflix prepares for Season 3.

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Following the success of the live-action Season 2, the streaming giant released six episodes of a podcast series on March 13th, 2026. The first episode features Iñaki Godoy and Eiichiro Oda as they discuss behind-the-scenes moments, Easter eggs, and much more. Additionally, the manga creator also drew a sketch of Emily Rudd, the actress who plays the role of Nami in the live-action adaptation. The sketch was shared by @pewpiece on X, a reliable source of information regarding all kinds of updates on One Piece.

Nami Is One of The Most Beloved One Piece Characters

Image Courtesy of Eiichiro Oda

Nami isn’t only one of the most crucial characters in the series, but she also has a wide global fanbase. Over the decades, Oda has never hidden how much he values the female lead of the show and the crew’s navigator. She is one of the major reasons the Straw Hat Pirates have survived in the Grand Line for this long.

Emily Rudd is often praised for her role as Nami in the live-action and fans have loved her performance since the first season. Each cast member has been handpicked by Oda, including Rudd, and the creator is always ready to show his appreciation towards the actors.

Netflix’s One Piece Season 3 Will Take The Crew to Alabasta

Image courtesy of Netflix

The latest season of the live-action series is only the beginning of the crew’s journey into the Grand Line. They are already on the path to Alabasta in order to save Vivi’s kingdom from one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea. The crew will arrive on the island in the upcoming season, which is currently under production. Season 3 won’t be making fans wait for long, as filming began a while ago.

Although the release date hasn’t been revealed yet, Season 3 was confirmed in August last year, with a trailer revealed during One Piece Day. The Alabasta Arc will introduce the true goal of the Warlord as well as the reason he needs Nico Robin by his side. Additionally, the upcoming season will introduce new characters and members of the Baroque Works who will stand in the crew’s way.

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