Netflix’s One Piece Reveals First Look at Live-Action Smoker

One Piece Day might just be the most exciting time of the year for any fan of the series, and this year was no exception, with One Piece Day ’25 bombarding fans with exciting updates and announcements. Most exciting of all, Netflix’s live-action One Piece unveiled a new trailer for Season 2, which, as announced at Netflix’s Tudum back in May, is preparing to set sail sometime in 2026. As if the first season wasn’t already a huge hit, Season 2 of the One Piece live-action is going to be a big one for the series, with many new yet crucial characters set to make their debut, including a particular Marine that fans will love.

Netflix’s One Piece Live Action recently released a new trailer for Season 2, which is filled to the brim with exciting easter eggs and cameos. The trailer gave fans their first look at characters such as Vivi, Nico Robin, and, most importantly, one of the main antagonists of the first upcoming story arc of Season 2, Captain Smoker. Callum Kerr, who has been cast as Smoker in the live-action adaptation, perfectly embodies the iconic Marine Captain in the new teaser, from his intimidating expression to the twin cigars in his mouth, promising fans a performance true to the source material.

Callum Kerr Takes the Stage as One Piece’s Live-Action Captain Smoker

While fans have been divided about some live-action characters, such as Vivi and Chopper, as far as characters like Captain Smoker and Crocodile go, everyone seems to unanimously agree that the casting could not be more perfect. In Smoker’s case, the wig and costume design leaves nothing to be desired, with even the series’ excellent prop design shining through little added details like the Marine logo on the tyre rims of his motorcycle.

For those unacquainted with Captain Smoker, the morally ambiguous Marine Captain will serve as one of the central antagonists of the Logue Town Arc, which is where the plot of Season 2 will take off. Unlike the Marines fans have met so far in the series, such as Captain Morgan and Captain Nezumi, Smoker is one of the earliest likable, and not to mention just, Marines that fans encounter in the series, other than Garp. All that remains to be seen is whether Netflix’s One Piece will also include the memorable encounter between Captain Smoker and the little girl with the ice cream cone, which is a defining moment for his character. Nonetheless, it seems like fans can rest assured that Captain Smoker will be just as cool in the live-action.