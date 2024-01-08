One Piece Marco the Phoenix Funko Pop Exclusive Drops Today

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Needless to say, it's a good time to be a One Piece fan. The live action One Piece series recently burned it up on Netflix and the Wano Country arc wrapped after 4 years. Funko also recently launched One Piece Pop figures inspired by the Wano arc, and it continues today with the debut of Marco the Phoenix. The Phoenix form Marco Pop figure is a Funko exclusive that you can grab starting today, January 8th at 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET right here at the Funko Shop.

The Marco Funko Pop follows hot on the heels of the the flocked Choppermon exclusive, which is now also available to order in the Funko Shop. Unfortunately, the Funko exclusive Carrot Funko Pop in her Sulong Form with a glow-in-the-dark Chase is currently out of stock. Details about the rest of Funko's One Piece Wano wave can be found below.

Details on the One Piece wave that debuted last year during Funko Fair 2023 can be found below.

After a long absence the Straw Hat crew came back in Funko Pop form for Funko Fair 2023 with a collection that includes the Red Hawk Luffy (with chance at a glow Chase) AAA Anime exclusive, the Deluxe Hungry Big Mom, a super-sized Kaido, Roronoa Zora, Jinbe (with Chase), and more.

Pre-orders for the AAA Anime exclusive and common One Piece Funko Pops are available here at Entertainment Earth. A full breakdown is available below, and exclusives are highlighted. You can keep tabs on all of the Funko Fair 2023 releases right here via our master list.

One Piece's Plans for 2024

During Jump Festa 2023, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda teasing the anime and manga's plans for 2024, "Wano reached its emotional conclusion and now we're heading to Egghead!!..'Course that doesn't mean I'll be sittin' on my hands when it comes to the manga. So many characters went through some significant challenges this year. Their world can be a truly terrifying place. If Luffy and crew manage to make it out of Egghead safe and sound...do you think they might go to...THAT island? I mean, I thought up a route for them that doesn't involve it but...I'm not sure I could stop Luffy, even if I wanted to."

Then Oda dropped a massive tease for something big coming in the franchise this year, "If they do go, you that means there's gonna be a no-holds-barred struggle to obtain...THAT thing! And last but not least...the long awaited clash between THAT PERSON and THAT OTHER PERSON just might have an unexpected outcome! It's time! Get hype for next year's One Piece and the anime's 25th anniversary celebration!"