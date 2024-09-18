Netflix's One Piece Drops a First Look at Robin's Most Famous Outfit

Netflix has shared a major update for the now in production One Piece live-action series, and the newest promo for Season 2 has snuck in the first look at Nico Robin's most famous outfit. One Piece's live-action series was a massive hit with Netflix when it first premiered last year, so it was no surprise to find out that a second season of it was already in the works. With it officially going into production earlier this year, fans have been steadily getting updates on what to expect in the coming season. Which includes some big names added to the cast.

Netflix shared a special behind-the-scenes look at the now in the works One Piece Season 2 as part of their line up for Geeked Week this year, and with it gave fans the first look at how the new episodes are coming together. But during this promo, it seems like there were some special extra snuck in under the radar as well with the first look at Nico Robin's most famous look in the entire franchise, her debut outfit as Miss All Sunday as part of Baroque Works. Check it out below as spotted by @OP_Netflix_Fan on X.

Robin's costume spotted 👀 pic.twitter.com/LKA6aQDffC — ONE PIECE NETFLIX FAN (@OP_Netflix_Fan) September 18, 2024

Netflix's One Piece First Look at Nico Robin

With a special look at some of the new costumes in production for One Piece Season 2, fans spotted Nico Robin's Miss All Sunday look. This was her very first outfit in Eiichiro Oda's original One Piece manga, and featured a fur coat and cowboy hat that made her stand out from many of the other characters at the time. As Miss All Sunday, Robin was a member of the mysterious Baroque Works group and worked directly under its leader, Mr. 0, otherwise known as the deadly pirate, Sir Crocodile.

She will be brought to life by Russian model and actress Lera Abova in the new season, who was previously starring in the likes of Anna and Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. She'll be joining fellow new addition to the series, Joe Manganiello, who will be bringing Mr. 0 to life. As for what to expect from the duo when the arrive in the coming episodes, they will be playing dramatically different roles from one another. And in both cases, the two of them factor into the future of the series in some significant ways.

What to Know for Netflix's One Piece Season 2

One Piece Season 2 is now in the works with Netflix for a release some time in the future, but has yet to confirm a release date as of the time of this publication. One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda previously confirmed that the new episodes will be adapting the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs from the original manga. But like the first season of the series, there will likely be more room to explore other characters and stories during all of this as well.

Nico Robin is a key addition to the franchise that implies that Netflix wants their version of One Piece to stick around for a while. She'll be really coming into play with the Alabasta arc, which follows all of these other arcs. If that's the case and Season 2 is as successful as the first go around, then we're likely to see this massive arc tackled in a potential third or fourth season of the live-action One Piece. For now, it's the best time to catch up with the first season now streaming with Netflix.