One-Punch Man Is Really Worrying Fans About Season 3’s Status

One-Punch Man is one of the many franchises returning with new episodes later this Fall, but fans are starting to really worry about how Season 3 is shaping up so far thanks to the lack of significant updates. One-Punch Man revealed earlier this year that it was planning a massive celebration for the 10th anniversary of the TV anime’s original debut, and it plans to cap things off with the release of its highly anticipated third season sometime this October. But fans have gotten very few updates in the ways that they have been hoping for through the months so far.

One-Punch Man took the stage during the Anime NYC 2025 weekend as fans hoped to get a crucial update, and it was here that the opening theme details were revealed in full. While it’s a necessary update that needs to be made, it’s still far from a new key visual or even a teaser showing off what this new season looks like in motion. And with the new season premiering in just a little under two months from this point, that’s definitely been cause for worry as fans wonder what’s going on.

What’s Going on With One-Punch Man?

It was announced during the One-Punch Man Anime NYC 2025 panel that the opening theme will be a collaboration between a returning JAM Project and Babymetal titled “Get No Satisfied!.” This theme song was announced together with a special promo (which you can watch in the video above) celebrating the anime’s theme songs thus far, but it’s still far from the kind of update that fans had been hoping to get now that we’re so close to the new season’s premiere. Following a real no-show during Anime Expo 2025 earlier this Summer, and One-Punch Man fans are concerned.

One-Punch Man Season 3 has been steadily sharing new posters showing off all of the returning characters, but in terms of brand new material the third season really hasn’t shown off much. There was a new teaser trailer released some time ago with a bit of motion, but this ended up worrying fans even more as that teaser reportedly featured animation work that would only be seen in that teaser trailer itself (and weren’t necessarily reflective of the final product). But as of now, this has yet to be confirmed or debunked because there hasn’t been anything else.

What We Know About One-Punch Man Season 3 So Far

It’s just worrying as One-Punch Man Season 3 is currently scheduled to make its premiere in October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule. No release date has been confirmed as of this time, but on the other hand a delay or something of that nature has yet to be revealed either. There’s still time to reveal how this new season looks, but fans might have to brace themselves for whatever kind of status the third season is in when it does make its debut later this Fall.

The staff behind One-Punch Man Season 2 will be returning for Season 3 with animation production handled by J.C. Staff once more. Chikashi Kubota will be handling the character designs alongside Shinjiro Kuroda and Ryosuke Shirakawa, Tomohiro Suzuki will be handling the composition for the series’ scripts, and Makoto Miyazaki will be composing the music for the season. Saitama voice actor, Makoto Furukawa, will be performing the ending theme.