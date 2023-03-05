Pokemon's New Anime Stars Break Silence on Their Big Roles

Pokemon will be moving into a new series without Ash Ketchum in the next few weeks overseas, and the voice cast behind the new leads have broken their silence on joining this unprecedented new era of the franchise! It was announced shortly after Ash became a world champion that after 25 long years, the anime would be moving on without him and starting up a whole new adventure following two new main trainers who are starting their journey from the very beginning. With this new series kicking off its run later this Spring, fans have gotten even more details about who is bringing it all to life.

As Pokemon's new anime will be starting its run this April, the voice cast for the core characters have been revealed. Minori Suzuki and Yuka Terasaki are joining the cast as the two new leads, Liko and Roy respectively, and the official Twitter account saw the duo breaking their silence (as translated by @DogasusBackpack on Twitter) with how they feel about joining such a legendary franchise. It's an unprecedented new series without Ash in tow, so it's certainly a big moment for the both of these new stars.

How Do Pokemon's New Stars Feel About the Next Anime?

"I met Liko the moment I received my audition packet. I remember having these strong feelings like 'I really wanna go on this journey with Liko!' or 'I wanna take that first step!' that I had never felt with anything else before now," Minori Suzuki began when reacting to getting the role of Liko. "These feelings were so strong it's like we were meant to be together, and so I knew I wanted to play some role in this show. So when the staff who loves Pokemon so much decided to entrust me to bring Liko to life…well, I was over the moon."

"I was born in 1997, the same year the [Pokemon anime] started. And so, Pokemon's always been by my side my whole life," Suzuki continued. "I hope the same will be true for everyone else from now on, no matter where in the world they are. And I'll be giving it everything I've got to play Liko. The next [Pokemon anime] is shaping up to be the most wonderful one yet. Please look forward to it!" It's different for Yuka Terasaki, however, as she also provided the voice for Korrina before joining this next series as Roy.

"I see the three years that made up the Pocket Monsters XY TV series, where I got to play [Korrina] and travel together with Ash and Pikachu, as a treasured moment in my life," Terasaki began. "The things I learned from my colleagues and the warm memories I have working on the show those three years enabled me to get where I am today, playing one of the main characters on this show. But it's also because of those things that I feel this even greater sense of pressure and responsibility. When I look back on that time I want to take the feelings of love for the show made by my colleagues, hold it close to my heart, and tackle the challenge that is this new series head on."

