Pokemon Coco Releases Gorgeous Concept Poster

Pokemon The Movie: Coco has released a gorgeous new concept poster! Releasing in the West sometime next year as Pokemon The Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, the 23rd movie in the franchise will be making its theatrical debut in Japan next month. This new film will be introducing fans to a mysterious young boy who lives in the jungle together with the newest Legendary Pokemon introduced to the franchise, Zarude. This film is the third in a special new continuity for the film franchise that sees a new take on Ash Ketchum taking on some familiar stories from the past.

As part of the celebration for the next film in the franchise, the official Twitter account for Pokemon Coco released a gorgeous new poster for Yoshitoshi Shinomiya, who has provided some gorgeous concepts for the past two films in this new continuity, I Choose You! and The Power of Us. This newest work features a solemn look at the titular Coco:

When it does release in the West next year, it will be officially titled as Pokemon The Movie: Secrets of the Jungle. The Pokemon Company officially describes the film as such, "As the 23rd animated Pokémon film, Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle tells the story of Koko, a young boy raised by Pokémon, and the creation of a new bond between humans and Pokémon. ​Deep in the jungle, far from any human settlement, is the Forest of Okoya—a Pokémon paradise forbidden to outsiders and protected by a strict code of rules.​

In this jungle lives Koko, a human boy who has been raised as a Pokémon by the Mythical Pokémon Zarude. Koko has grown up never doubting that he is a Pokémon. But one day, a chance meeting with Ash and Pikachu leaves Koko with his first human friend. Is he truly a Pokémon? Or is he, in fact, a human? When danger threatens the Forest of Okoya, the bonds between Pokémon and human—as well as the love between parent and child—will be put to the test."

