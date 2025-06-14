Surprise Shonen Jump Series Announces Sudden Break Due to Illness

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is gearing up to go through some big changes throughout the Summer, but it turns out that one surprising series is going on a sudden break due to the creator’s poor health. It’s going to be a very competitive few months within Shueisha’s action magazine as while they get ready to introduce a new wave of serializations in the hopes of finding the next big creator, many of the series that didn’t hit those high marks are now surprisingly coming to their respective ends. But even the series that are seemingly safe can also be in trouble as well.

Takeru Hokazono’s Kagurabachi has been running with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine for a little over a year at this point, and has been one of the more successful recent new series launches overall. But as it continues through an intense new arc of the series, the manga will be taking a sudden break as the official social media for Kagurabachi has announced that Chapter 83 will not be making it to this week’s edition of Shonen Jump. Instead, Chapter 83 of Kagurabachi will be launching on Sunday, June 23rd as well.

Why Is Kagurabachi Going on Break?

Chapter 83 of Kagurabachi was previously confirmed to be releasing on Sunday, June 16th with the next edition of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but will now be delayed until June 23rd due to the creator’s poor health. Thankfully, it doesn’t seem to be too much of an issue considering that the next chapter is already coming next week, but manga creators need to prioritize their own health first. Fans have seen too many examples of creators suffering under the demands of a weekly manga release schedule over the decades, so they have been even more careful to watch out for any much needed breaks. As long as Hokazono is fine to continue, fans are fine with the creator resting up for what’s next.

Kagurabachi has been on fire with Shonen Jump fans even before it began its serialization within the magazine, and the first chapter alone sparked a huge response around the world. Whether it had been fueled by irony or not, fans looked at the series’ first chapter and immediately were drawn to Hokazono’s manga series. It looked nothing like fans had seen with the magazine before hard, and fans even wanted to see the series getting an official anime adaptation of its own with just that first chapter.

What’s Going on in Kagurabachi?

It’s not a bad time for Kagurabachi to take a break either as it’s now in what looks like the climax of its currently unfolding Sword Bearer Assassination Arc. Samura had taken central stage as a surprising antagonist that Chihiro Rokuhira would eventually need to cut down, and after tearing his way through an entire building full of enemies, Chihiro has finally kicked off this long awaited fight with Samura as of the end of Chapter 82 of the series.

It’s the kind of fight that’s going to demand a lot from its creator in terms of displaying the action of not only the fight itself, but of the abilities of each of their Enchanted Blades. It also is going to cost an emotional toll as well considering that there’s no clear way that this could come to an end, and Chihiro is likely going to lose even more connections to his past as the fight for the Enchanted Blades gets even messier. But as Kagurabachi edges closer to that 100th chapter milestone, it’s likely only going to get more popular from here on out. Even with breaks now and then.