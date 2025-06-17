Shonen Jump Seemingly Ready to Cancel Yet Another Series This Summer

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine previously announced plans to introduce more new serializations throughout the Summer, and it seems like they are getting ready to cancel yet another series to help make room for what’s next. Shonen Jump is going through some big changes this Summer as fans have seen a lot of new serializations kick off with the magazine in the last couple of weeks, and this has also meant that many more are starting to reach their respective ends. But unlike some of the more popular franchises, some Shonen Jump series are given the axe before they get going anywhere.

The last couple of weeks have seen two major Shonen Jump series coming to their respective ends with both Super Psychic Policeman Chojo and Syd Craft: Love is a Mystery getting cancelled early into their runs, and now it seems like another series is going to get cancelled soon as @WSJ_manga on X has spotted listings for what seem to be the final two volumes of Morihiro Hayashi’s Star of Beethoven manga set to be released in quick succession. Which likely means a cancellation is on the way.

Star of Beethoven by Morihiro Hayashi has slated its presumably final Volumes 2 and 3 for August 4th, 2025.https://t.co/r4DPucLLYB pic.twitter.com/s54IOdKLZH — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) June 17, 2025

Is Star of Beethoven Cancelled?

Morihiro Hayashi’s Star of Beethoven officially kicked off its serialization within Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this February, and currently has 18 chapters under its belt as of the time of this publication. The series follows a young piano prodigy named Ichiro Yaso who gives up playing following a major incident until he meets a mysterious mentor who claims to be the legendary Beethoven. The series has seemingly struggled with fans in the United States since it made its debut, but it looks like it’s going to be ending soon enough if this listing comes to pass for its final two volumes.

A listing like this sharing the release dates for its next two volumes is a bad omen for the manga’s future. It’s likely pointing out the final plans for its release coming to Japan later this August, and that’s the way many listings appear for cancelled series like it. It’s what happened with the other franchises cancelled this year thus far, so it seems like Star of Beethoven might be cleared out of the magazine in order to get ready for one of the new serializations making their debut later. It’s just the unfortunate competitive nature of the magazine overall.

What’s Going on With Shonen Jump?

Shonen Jump often cancels and starts new series in quick succession each year in this kind of way, it just seems more noticeable this time around thanks to how much the magazine has lost through the year thus far. Last year saw the end of massive franchises like My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen, and the start of this year saw more franchises reach their end just as quickly too with Mission: Yozakura Family and Undead Unluck ending one week after the other. So it’s brought quite a lot of attention to the franchises still running within the magazine.

Shonen Jump seems to be getting more aggressive in this regard this Summer as well as more of its series are being shuffled out in favor of new attempts at hits, but it’s not all doom and gloom either. Some of these new series, like the recently debuted Harukaze Mound, feature creators who were previously cancelled coming back with a brand new idea. So if Star of Beethoven is unfortunately next on this list, then there’s a chance the creator can return with a different idea in the future. It’s happened before with many popular creators, so it’s not the end just yet.