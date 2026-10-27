Shonen Jump’s Next Cool Anime Hit Reveals First Look Ahead of 2027 Release

Shonen Jump has a cool new anime coming our way next year, and now the series has dropped the first look and details for its production ahead of its launch. Four years after it first made its debut with Shueisha’s Jump SQ magazine, Neoshoco’s Phantom Busters has announced that it’s going to be making the jump to the TV screen next. It’s a series that has been building a lot of heat with fans thus far, but it’s likely going to find a whole new audience when the anime starts its takeover.

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Phantom Busters previously announced that it would be coming to screens in 2027 with the debut of its new anime adaptation, but now the first official look at it has been revealed by TOHO Animation. Not only have they confirmed that they will be handling the animation production themselves with TOHO Animation STUDIO, but they have also revealed the four central cast members filling out the main group too. You can check out the first look at the Phantom Busters anime below.

When Does Phantom Busters Anime Come Out?

Image Courtesy of TOHO Animation Studio

Phantom Busters is currently scheduled to make its debut sometime in 2027, but it has yet to confirm a more concrete release date or potential international release platforms as of the time of this writing. Chika Nagaoka will be directing the new anime for TOHO Animation STUDIO with Takahiro Kishida and Rina Iwamoto providing the character designs. There are still more members of the production staff being kept a mystery for now, but we’ll likely see more revealed during Jump Festa 2027 later this December.

The main voice cast for the Phantom Busters anime has been revealed, however, and they form the titular group itself with Nobuhiko Okamoto as Mogari Shishikuno, Natsuki Hanae as Eugene Korekishi, Koki Uchiyama as Kaoru Kanzaki, and Ryota Suzuki as Kotaro Tamon all confirmed thus far. It’s set to be one of the more curious new anime we’ll see debuting next year, and that makes 2027 all the more exciting thanks to how many franchises have been announced for a release thus far.

How to Check Out Phantom Busters

Courtesy of Shueisha

If you wanted to check out Phantom Busters yourself to better get ready for its anime debut next year, it’s actually now easier to do than ever before. Originally making its debut with Shueisha’s Jump SQ magazine in 2023, many of its back catalog chapters hadn’t been easily available outside of physical volume release. But seemingly as a way to tease the impeding anime announcement, Viz Media added Neoshoco’s entire series to their digital Shonen Jump library (with the three most recent chapters being available totally for free).

Phantom Busters is one of the many franchises that Shueisha will be showcasing during Jump Festa 2027 later this December, and that’s likely where we’ll get a much fuller update for the new anime series. With this first look now revealed, it seems like a perfect time to drop a teaser trailer or other updates. But how are you liking the look of Phantom Busters‘ anime debut so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!