The Great North Season 5 Hypes Premiere With New Trailer

The Great North is one of the many animated sitcoms making their return to FOX next week as part of the 2025 midseason schedule this Winter, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from its comeback with the trailer for Season 5. The Great North has been a relatively quieter hit with Fox. While it’s not one of the flagship franchises of their Animation Domination block just yet, The Great North has released a steady stream of fantastic seasons that really set itself apart from its contemporaries. It’s just a cozy experience each time with wacky and lovable characters.

The Great North has had some schedule hiccups with FOX in the last few years, however, as while it is returning for Season 5 as part of the midseason schedule, it briefly and quickly powered through Season 4 last year with two episodes even airing on the same evening in some occasions. It even got to the point where the premiere episode of Season 5 even aired as well. But now The Great North Season 5 is finally going to make its full debut, and you can celebrate with the new trailer in the video above.

When Does The Great North Season 5 Come Out?

The Great North Season 5 will officially be premiering with Fox on Sunday, February 16th, and the new episodes will then be available for streaming exclusively with Hulu the day after their premiere. The series is returning as part of the new midseason iteration of FOX’s Animation Domination block that will also include brand new episodes of Family Guy (which fans have been waiting a long time for), Grimsburg, and Krapopolis. If this new season is anything like the first four, then fans are definitely in for another cozy treat for this season as well.

The Great North might share some visual similarities with Bob’s Burgers thanks to some of the creative team moving on to this series, but it’s entirely it’s own kind of show. While Bob’s Burgers often features the Belchers dealing with some of the rougher aspects of everyday life, The Great North shows the same kind of strong family dynamic within the isolated environment of Lone Moose, Alaska. The fictional town has offered a greatly expanded cast over its past couple of seasons, and each has their own wacky quirks and personalities.

Where to Watch The Great North

Outside of the new episodes of The Great North coming to FOX later this month, you can catch up with the first four seasons of the animated series thus far now streaming with Hulu. It’s a unique series with a fun and relaxed tone all of its own, and fans should definitely add it to their rotation if you’re looking for a quietly wacky comedy to really give you a boost each week. FOX teases what to expect from The Great North as such:

“Follow the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad, Beef, does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close – especially his only daughter, Judy, whose artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out the family are Judy’s older brother, Wolf, and his fiancé, Honeybee, her middle brother, Ham, and ten-year-old-going-on-fifty little brother, Moon. While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, Alyson, and her imaginary friend, Alanis Morissette, who appears to her in the northern lights.”

Are you excited for The Great North‘s comeback for Season 5? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!