Tower of God Creator Talks About Soccer References and Whether We’ll See More

This year’s Anime Expo had quite a few major headlines when it came to the anime world. Netflix announced Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run revealed its crew, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End season two and Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc revealed new trailers, and much more. During the convention, ComicBook.com was in full attendance, not only covering the news, but interviewing movers and shakers in the anime medium. In chatting with Tower of God creator Lee Jonh-hui, the writer talked about the future of the series and the many soccer references that have been a part of this unique tale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At a roundtable shared by Anime News Network, Anime Corner, Screen Rant, ComicBook, and The Beat. J.R. Waugh was able to speak with Lee Jong-hui, also known as S.I.U., Slave In Utero (metal as hell for a pen name) about Tower of God, its impact on the manhwa and webtoon industry, and his particular quirks as a creator.

The Tower of God Interview

Question: “Given your affinity toward naming characters after soccer/football players and references to real-life pop culture and literature like Mark Twain, I can’t help but ask where music references factor in, such as the One Shot, One Opportunity game recently featured in the anime adaptation as well as in the webtoon. I’m just wondering about any other pop culture references we can look forward to.”

S.I.U.: “Recently, I’ve actually been trying to refrain from making a lot of references. Especially with Tower of God, with the soccer player references, it’s a battle story; there are positions that have connections with the sport. The Tower itself is a very multicultural setting, so when it comes to football/soccer, many cultures around the world enjoy it. I believe that in the future, if there are any other similarities that come across, I’ll probably be using them.”

Tower of God Season 3?

Tower of God’s second season came and went last year, but there has yet to be any confirmation of a third season on the way. Based on the source material, there is more than enough material for the property to bring its anime back for at least one more go. Seasons one and two might have both been focused on the tower itself, but there were more than a few differences that helped separate the two episode batches.

Tower of God’s first season focused on the story of Bam, produced by Telecom Animation Film, laying out the rules of this world and why combatants were entering the tower itself. Following the anime’s successful debut, the baton was handed off when it came to both the anime protagonist and the studio responsible for bringing him to life. The second season was produced by The Answer Studio, taking place years after the events of the first, and placing new protagonist Ja Wangan into the driver’s seat.

Want to stay updated on the developments taking place within this anime tower? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Tower of God and hit us up in the comments.