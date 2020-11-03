Yashahime Clip Compares Inuyasha's Most Famous Attacks to His Daughter

✖

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has begun exploring its new main trio of characters more in depth, and a new clip is comparing just how Inuyasha's classic attacks compare to the way his daughter uses them. The newest episode of the series tasked the trio of Moroha, Towa, and Setsuna with their first powerful demon opponent now that they are all back in the feudal era. This duo of opponents turned out to be so tough that Moroha had to rely on her Beniyasha transformation which brought out the demonic abilities residing within her quarter demon's blood.

With the debut of Moroha's Beniyasha transformation also came the return of classic attacks seen in Rumiko Takahashi's original Inuyasha series, Iron-Reaver Soul Stealer and Blades of Blood. These attacks looked just like the ones her father used in the first series, but a new clip put together by @INUGAYOUNG_ on Twitter compares the two of them to reveal just how closely the father and daughter resemble one another.

Alongside Moroha's bringing these attacks back to the Inuyasha franchise in the sequel anime's newest episode, it also saw the return of Myoga to the anime. Myoga thankfully provided an explanation as to how Moroha's Beniyasha transformation works and revealed that it activates the memories of the Great-Dog Demon's blood within her and gives her access to these abilities for a short time before she exhausts herself.

There's a chance that we will see Moroha use these abilities in a greater capacity through the rest of the sequel series, but seeing them have a confirmed return shows how much she's taken after her father. A previous episode revealed that she inherited spirit powers from her mother Kagome as well, so this means that Moroha will eventually be powerful enough to wield both of these abilities and techniques at will someday.

There are still several mysteries surrounding the new generation of children of the original Inuyasha crew, and many more as to the wherabouts of those original characters. As we learn more about these new characters in future episodes, hopefully we get to learn more about how the older characters have been since we had last seen them. But what do you think?

How do Moroha's take on Iron-Reaver Soul Stealer and Blades of Blood compare to her father's? What other classic techniques are you hoping to see in Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon? Where do you think Inuyasha and Kagome are? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!