The Pokemon Community Is Divided on A Controversial Trade But There’s a Happy Ending

Pokemon card trading seems like it should be a fairly safe, fun hobby, but this weekend saw the father of a young Pokemon fan sparking a huge debate on social media after revealing that his son was “scammed” when making a trade a the Pokemon XP event in San Francisco. Eric Bahn did not hold back in a post revealing that his son gave away his most valuable card, a PSA 9 Rayquaza VMAX alternative art card from the Evolving Skies set, to an adult vendor who, according to Bahn, skewed the whole thing in his own favor. In a series of heated posts, Bahn said that the trader, who later posted on X under the handle of @PaulDHar_, had taken advantage of the child, knowingly trading cards he claimed to be American but included Indonesian text on them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Oof. My son got scammed big time in a trade at @Pokemon XP. Lost his most valuable cards in a fraudulent trade by some guy in a booth.



Very tough lesson for him. Sucks to see an adult take advantage of a child. 💔 — Eric Bahn 💛 (@ericbahn) August 29, 2026

Good morning! Wow, my post from last night really blew up, and I got I think my first community note ever!



Let me share my view of what happened:



Saturday at 10am, my son and his friend are checking out the open trading area on the second floor of Moscone South. While… https://t.co/1ehWHs9NX9 — Eric Bahn 💛 (@ericbahn) August 31, 2026

As Bahn posted on Sunday, his viral post led to him meeting up with the vendor and after what he called an “unpleasant confrontation,” he was able to confirm that his son’s original card had been returned and the trade had been reversed. However, the vendor who made the trade also shared his own posts on X, disputing the claims that he set out to scam anyone. In his post, he wrote that the cards he had traded were genuine and not fake as had been originally claimed by Bahn, but were simply in Indonesian language rather than English. He added that he had gone to the meeting with Bahn to reverse the trade that had been done, while saying that he had asked for an apology (presumably for the scamming claims from Bahn) but none was given. This post resulted in many people from the Pokemon community sharing their own differing opinions on who exactly was in the wrong.

For anyone who waiting for the update, we've met and cancel the trade, there are some confrontation, I asked for an apology, no apology was given. Just come to take the card and went home



Btw, the card are originial in Indonesian language, and thanks for the people who defend me pic.twitter.com/kMKN0xsmsr — Paul (@PaulDHar_) August 31, 2026

The Pokemon Community Has a Divided View on the Trade

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Like any situation that brings drama to social media, there have been a vast range of interpretations and reactions to the two sides of the story offered by Bahn and the vendor. Some comments sided fully with Bahn, agreeing that the trade in San Francisco was completely one-sided and was solely done with the intention of taking a high-value card from an unwitting child in exchange for cards of much lower value, regardless of whether the cards were real or fake. One opinion shared by content creator ShadyPenguinn delivered a balanced view of the trade, observing that even though the trade had been “wildly skewed,” it had been wrong to suggest that the vendor was trading with fake cards. He added that the vendor’s willingness to reverse the trade and also comment on it himself on social media suggested that he had shown this was all just blown out of proportion. However, other users were not quite as quick to let either party off lightly. Some felt that Bahn’s initial claims of fake cards was a step too far, while others believed that there was no way a child with such a valuable card would have not been aware of what he was trading it for.

Dude, I read the thread of what happened. I’m so sorry about what happened. I’ll reach out to you via DM, I’d love to help out. https://t.co/J4DRKf9rif — Deep Pocket Monster (@DeepPocketMnstr) August 30, 2026

Hey Eric – so sorry to hear. I remember getting scammed by an adult when I was a kid at the time Yugioh came out. Although I still mostly collect Yugioh, I do have some Pokemon. Would be happy to give your kid this graded card + some packs if he’d like. Not a Rayquaza. But still pic.twitter.com/tpom8pPNIx — goose (@jackshitaum) August 30, 2026

Despite the friction online, the story did have a happy ending for those involved, with all cards being returned to their original owners. Additionally, it brought out the best of the Pokemon trading community, as the support for Bahn’s son saw many people offering replacement cards, packs, or help to rectify the matter. Pat Flynn, better known as Deep Pocket Monster, offered to help out after meeting Bahn and his son at the event, and others offered to send some valuable cards for Bahn’s son. Bahn later said that the family had been overwhelmed with the response from the community and would be compiling an inventory of all items that had been gifted to his son, with a promise that he would be donating the equivalent amount to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The incident may have ended well for all concerned, but also is a reminder that while the hobby is meant to be fun it is also one that requires a certain amount of vigilance when completing trades that may not be quite as good as they seem.