5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Your Favorite Comics Book Characters

As an art medium comic books naturally carry their fair share of wild and fascinating stories when it comes to the production process — especially for those related to the creation of many an iconic character. In fact, much of the process itself involves just as much drama as that which is often seen on the comic book page. From the earliest days of Marvel and DC Comics, names like Jack Kirby and Bill Finger contributed to a new era of comic book history as they crafted unforgettable superheroes and villains who would go on to become global icons and sensations. Still, it isn’t just about the characters, themselves — it’s about the people behind them, the culture that shaped them, and the moment in time when they were born. The real stories behind comic book characters, full of unexpected turns, creative clashes, and lasting legacy, offer a new way to understand the heroes we thought we already knew.

For longtime fans, and newcomers alike, these comic book character origins are worth the read. So, here’s 6 fascinating facts about the creation of your favorite comic book characters.

5) Blank Panther was Created Before the Black Panthers

Black Panther first made his way to the pages of Marvel in Fantastic Four #52 in July 1966, several months prior to the founding of the American political group of the same name. Created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby, Black Panther was the first Black superhero to enter mainstream American comics, such as those found in major publishers, like Marvel. His introduction marked a groundbreaking moment in comic book history, showcasing a powerful African king and warrior from the advanced society known as Wakanda. As for the Black Panther Party, it was founded in October 1966

and took their Black Panther symbol from Alabama’s Lowndes County Freedom Organization. While the comic book character and the political group aren’t necessarily connected, it’s still fascinating that they both came about within months of one another.

4) The Hulk was Originally Meant to be Gray

The mean green fighting machine known today as the Hulk was actually originally gray. When he first smashed onto the comic book scene all the way back in 1962, Bruce Banner’s monstrous alter ego was shaded in a stone-like gray. But thanks to limited printing tech, at the time, the color came out wildly inconsistent- sometimes too dark, occasionally too light, just never quite right. Frustrated by this, Marvel decided to change the hero from gray to green in the very next issue. Funny, really, how such a small mistake can wind up becoming an iconic look.

3) Venom Began as a Fan’s Idea

It wasn’t just the fate of Jason Todd that had major influence from fans. Venom received a similar treatment, and during his very origin at that. In the early 1980s, a Marvel fan named Randy Schueller pitched an idea for a sleek black Spider-Man costume, sending his concept directly to the publisher. Marvel saw potential in the idea and sent a whopping $220 back to the fan. This then led to a larger discussion that began, at first, with an initial debut of the suit in Secret Wars #8. The costume, from there, turned into a living alien Symbiote that would eventually bond with Eddie Brock, leading to creation of the character known as Venom.

2) Stan Lee Almost Quit Before Creating the Fantastic Four

Hard to believe nowadays, especially given the very recent release of a new Fantastic Four movie, but yes Stan Lee almost quit before creating the legendary foursome known as the Fantastic Four. Back in the early 60s, Lee was fed up with the monotonous production line perspective affecting Marvel’s creation process and prepared to actually leave Marvel for good. But then, just when all hope was lost, Stan Lee’s wife Joan swooped in to save the day. She convinced him to write one more story that he actually wanted to write. Lee proceeded from there to team up with Jack Kirby, a comic book legend in his own right, to create the Fantastic Four, who would first appear on pages in 1961. Thank you, Joan.

1) Superman was Originally Meant to be a Villain

Finally, though, and perhaps the most unbelievable of all these fun facts, is the very fact that Superman was originally meant to be a villain. Back in the day, in 1933, creators Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster penned a story called The Reign of the Superman, where the titular Superman was a power hungry figure, hell bent on world domination. This version of the character would not become the final result for Superman lore as the two brainstormed an alternative direction for the creative process. From here, the beloved Superman known today by most would take shape and finally later debuted in 1938. Still, the previous machinations for a bald super villain would not, itself, go to waste (we’re looking at you, Lex Luthor.) An origin for two characters, as it were, that would go on to define Superman lore for all time.