Arrow Star Stephen Amell Reveals Interest In Playing a Batman Villain in the DCU

Stephen Amell is best known for playing Oliver Queen/Green Arrow on Arrow and in the Arrowverse for many years, and now that the series has come to an end, many fans are wondering if the actor will ever be a part of the DC universe again. There have been a lot of shakeups in DC now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have stepped into their roles as co-CEOs of DC Studios. It was revealed this week that Henry Cavill will not be returning as Superman and that the Gal Gadot-led Wonder Woman 3 is no longer happening. Now, there are rumors that some DC actors could return in new roles. Amell was recently interviewed by Geek House Show and was asked if he'd want to play the Green Arrow in the DCU or someone else.

"If I'm gonna be a part of the DCEU, I'd probably just want to play the Green Arrow in there. I don't know. I mean, are they still separate? Didn't we have two Flashes in the Arrowverse at one point? So, I don't know. We'll see. Whatever they want." He added, "If I had to pick one, I'd pick my own movie, only because there's so many things that selfishly I would like to do with Arrow that we couldn't necessarily do on TV." When asked if he could play anyone else in the franchise, Amell replied, "Oh, just find me a good Batman villain that no one's played yet and I'll play that."

Will Stephen Amell Play Oliver Queen Again?

The Flash is returning next year for its ninth and final season, which will officially mark the end of the Arrowverse that began back in 2012. Amell recently said that he'd be open to returning as Oliver Queen for The Flash's final season, however, he did note that he hasn't been asked (yet). Amell made the comments during a recent Instagram Live (via Screen Rant) while answering fan questions.

"People ask me if I'm going to come back for The Flash final season," Amell said. "I guess you're just going to have to watch. Haven't been asked, but you know, that'd be fun."

