Open-World Survival RPG Is At Its Lowest Price on Steam for Just 3 More Days

Many of gaming’s biggest sales from 2025 are still going for a few days into the new year. But after that, the deep discounts are likely to slow down for a bit compared to the wealth of deals throughout the holiday season. For PC gamers, Steam’s big Winter Sale runs through January 5th. That means roughly 3 more days to grab some of the best deals we’re likely to see for months. And for fans let down by the likes of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, I’ve got great news. One of the best vampire games to release in recent years, V Rising, is now on sale for its lowest-ever price.

V Rising released in Early Access back in May 2022, with its full 1.0 version arriving in 2024. Now available on PC and PS5, the game is often cited as one of the best vampire RPGs that we’ve seen in the last decade. And right now, V Rising is at a new record low price on Steam at 55% off until January 5th, 2026. The game has been sold for slightly less via deal sites like Fanatical in the past, but this is the biggest discount it’s received on the Steam platform itself. For those who prefer playing on PS5, the game is also discounted in the PlayStation store, but at a more modest 30% off until January 8th.

Is V Rising Worth Playing in 2026?

Image courtesy of Stunlock Studios

Good vampire games are surprisingly hard to come by. Many vampire fans were reminded of this when Bloodlines 2 finally released last year, only to fall short of expectations. But by most accounts, V Rising is, in fact, a good vampire game. And not only that, but it delivers solid open-world RPG gameplay, with an optional multiplayer component. There’s vampire action RPG goodness right alongside resource collection and base building, giving it plenty of enjoyment for action gaming and cozy gaming fans. If you yearn for a game that lets you live your dream Vampire life with relative freedom, V Rising is well worth checking out.

On Steam, V Rising has a Very Positive rating. It also maintains a pretty consistent fanbase, even 3 years after its Early Access release. Fans praise its satisfying progression, engaging storyline, and solid aesthetics, earning it a place among the best vampire games out there. Normally priced at a pretty reasonable $34.99, the 55% discount makes V Rising just $15.49 on Steam. This is the lowest price the game has ever reached on the PC gaming platform, and it’s not likely to be so affordable again for some time.

