After 6 Years, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Is Finally Getting Its Most Requested Feature

Even though Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the biggest game in the entire franchise and widely criticized for its length — sometimes even by people within Ubisoft — players have begged in Reddit comment sections and social media posts for a New Game Plus mode. And now, six years after its initial launch, their demands are finally being met.

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As revealed in the fall 2026 update for the series, New Game Plus will be coming to Valhalla on November 5th, just shy of its sixth anniversary. It’s not just a mode where players can simply run through Eivor’s adventure with their endgame loadouts, either. It’ll have its own dedicated scaling and an optional progression mode where gear, runes, and masteries all contribute to Eivor’s power level. New Game Plus will also include new runes, achievements and trophies, Divine-quality gear, mithril to upgrade said Divine gear, a stash for players to store items, and new “rewards.” Ubisoft didn’t delve too deeply into what these rewards will be, but it noted Eivor will be able to wear a cloak inspired by Naoe from Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Ubisoft didn’t spill all the beans, though. More details will come in the full and impending patch notes, including “news regarding current-generation console updates.” While vague, it’s possible this update comes with PS5 Pro support.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s New Game Plus Mode Has Been Highly Requested For Years

Image Courtesy of Ubisoft

Ubisoft noted in the post multiple times how anticipated this update has been, calling it the “(very, very, very) long-awaited” patch with a matching graphic. The team has been well aware of this rabid desire for this mode, too, but it was unable to give fans the news they wanted to hear. In fact, Ubisoft previously came out in a blog post from 2022 telling players Valhalla would not be receiving a New Game Plus mode. Essentially, the sheer size of the game after multiple premium expansions and free updates meant adding New Game Plus had become too daunting.

“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been built as a unique Assassin’s Creed experience, one that is very different from its predecessors in its structure, offering new ways of engaging with the world and its characters,” read the post. “When investigating the implementation of New Game+, we realized that the depth of the game gave us limited options to make replayability unique and rewarding.”

This is somewhat understandable, as Valhalla received the most DLC in the series by a substantial margin. It saw two regular-sized premium expansions and one massive premium expansion, as well as free updates that added a roguelike mode, explorable tombs, challenge-like trials, raids, a crossover storyline with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and an epilogue. All in all, it takes well over 200 hours to see all of what Valhalla has to offer.

Even though Valhalla is the beefiest entry with the most stuff, it was still the only modern installment to not have New Game Plus. Origins, Odyssey, Mirage, Shadows, and even the recently released Black Flag Resynced all received New Game Plus modes through post-launch updates.

Valhalla is among the most-played entries in the series, as well. It broke records for Ubisoft when it came out, was the company’s second-most profitable title only two years after its launch, and has been played by over 40 million people, the latter of which was only just revealed with the news of this New Game Plus update. Granted, the RPG has been on Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Plus, and Ubisoft+, so not every person among those 40 million paid directly for the game, but that’s still an impressive number. With that many players, it only makes sense for Ubisoft to get repeated requests for New Game Plus. Luckily for those people, Ubisoft has a surprisingly solid track record of updating its old games.

Are you excited to jump back into Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Tell us in the comments.