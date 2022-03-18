Call of Duty Is Adding Snoop Dogg

It would seem Activision has managed to secure legendary rapper Snoop Dogg for a role in Call of Duty: Warzone, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and Call of Duty: Mobile. Call of Duty is no stranger to celebrity or pop culture cameos. Its meta crossovers date all the way back to Call of Duty: Ghosts which featured DLCs with horror characters like the Predator, Michael Myers, and even Snoop Dogg’s first Call of Duty appearance via an in-game commentator. Call of Duty: Warzone allowed Activision to be more gung-ho about larger crossovers, allowing for characters like Scream’s Ghostface and Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre in addition to action heroes like Rambo and John McClane.

Following a leak earlier this year, the official Call of Duty Twitter account has confirmed Snoop Dogg will join the battle. The rapper and FaZe Clan member will be available as an operator in Call of Duty: Mobile starting on April 1 and then he will make the jump to Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone on April 19. In case it wasn’t obvious, 1 + 19 = 20. Add a 4 in front of that and you get 4/20, a beloved day by Snoop Dogg. The official Call of Duty socials have not teased or announced for 4/20, but given Snoop Dogg will be in Warzone by that point, it wouldn’t be shocking if there’s some kind of in-game event or item available to players that day.

https://twitter.com/CallofDuty/status/1504865975434457095

This is just one of many reported grand plans for Warzone. In addition to a Warzone sequel being confirmed, it’s also heavily rumored that Godzilla and King Kong could make an appearance on Caldera, the map that was released shortly after Call of Duty: Vanguard launched. As of right now, nothing has been confirmed, but insiders have stated that they have heard of concepts of the two goliaths on the island. One such concept included King Kong on top of the island’s peak, attempting to swat down airplanes similar to the climax on the Empire State Building in the original King Kong film.

