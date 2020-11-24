Cyberpunk 2077 Releases New PS5, PS4 Pro Gameplay

✖

CD Projekt Red delivered on its promise of more Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay this week by showing off some footage from the PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5 versions of the game. While other gameplay previews we’ve seen in the past have transported players ahead to different parts of the game in the middle of ongoing missions, this gameplay preview starts players off from the beginnings of one of the three differing paths players can choose when starting Cyberpunk 2077. Like the Xbox Series X and Xbox One X gameplay trailer before this one, it switches back and forth between the two platforms to show differences between the experiences.

Instead of showing side-by-side gameplay from both versions of the game, the trailer starts with the PlayStation 4 Pro version before switching over to the PlayStation 5. The PlayStation 5 gameplay doesn’t show a dedicated next-gen version

Starting through the Nomad path, players have to run some contraband through some boarders early on. We see the player, V, and Jackie dealing with border guards and others from Night City who look to get in the way of their missions. The majority of the gameplay shows the PlayStation 4 version of the game while the PlayStation 5 is featured in the last few minutes.

While this shows early parts of the game, it’s evident from CD Projekt Red’s comments that this is just a fraction of what players will experience. At least one developer said they’ve played 175 hours of Cyberpunk 2077 already and still hasn’t finished it. They’re of course likely being much more thorough than the average player would, but it’s still a good indicator of how much there is to do.

This gameplay trailer is just one of several different Cyberpunk 2077 previews that have released in the past week or so. Along with the gameplay trailer from the Xbox versions of the game, we also got a behind-the-scenes look at Keanu Reeves’ involvement in Cyberpunk 2077 where he portrays Johnny Silverhand. We also learned of at least one feature that Cyberpunk 2077 will have that’ll make it easier for players who are planning to stream the game, and for those who are coming to this from CD Projekt Red’s Witcher games, you can get some free cosmetics from that franchise in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release on December 10th.