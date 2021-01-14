✖

Cyberpunk 2077's next update will be out very soon. According to CD Projekt Red, the game's patch will be released within the next nine days, which means it could drop later this week or sometime next week, with the latter being the more probable at this point. What's also not divulged is whether or not it will release on console first. Several updates have released on console before coming to PC and Google Stadia, but some have also released on PC and console at the same time.

Unfortunately, not only does CD Projekt Red not divulge this information, but it doesn't say what the update will do. What it does reveal is that the following update will be much more substantial, though again, it doesn't shed any light on how it will be significant.

CD Projekt Red has been fairly quick to update the game and release patches, but not as quick as some in the industry. However, so far, a majority of the updates have been substantial, though none of them have gotten the game to an acceptable state across all platforms.

In addition to providing a release window for the game's next update, CD Projekt Red also recently revealed when the game's next-gen versions will arrive, as well as all of the free DLC that was promised before release.

While we know both of these things will release this year, what won't be releasing this year is the game's multiplayer or either of its meaty and premium single-player expansions.

The Polish developer has even provided an update on the PlayStation Store situation, confirming it's in talks with Sony to get the game back on the digital PS4 and PS5 storefront.

