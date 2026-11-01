Days Gone Developer Reportedly Revealing New Game Soon

The development studio behind Days Gone has been working on its next big release. While it’s been seven years since Days Gone hit storefronts, we haven’t heard much of anything from Bend Studio. According to a new report from MP1st, the studio is set to finally reveal its next big project sometime next year (2027). This unnamed game is reportedly a third-person title that would feature co-op elements. It is also not expected to be a live service by any means. This comes after previous information surfaced last year concerning the cancellation of a live service project at Bend Studio alongside a workforce cut of 30% of the studio’s staff.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The report also indicates that the latest from Bend Studio will not be a Days Gone sequel. At one point, Days Gone 2 simply didn’t seem like it was in the cards after reports surfaced in 2021 that Sony rejected a pitch from the studio for a sequel. However, hopes were revived in 2025 when the studio released Days Gone Remastered.

Courtesy of Bend Studio

Finally, the MP1st report also shares that the title is likely also aiming for a release next year and is “much further along in development” than anticipated. Take this with a grain of salt, however. Also, be cautioned that in the current state of the video game industry, anything can change rapidly, it seems. That means any of this reporting is subject to change, considering that nothing is official or has been confirmed by Bend Studio or Sony.

Next year’s first-party Sony line-up is starting to take shape. God of War Laufey is set to release on February 16, 2027. Also, recent reports indicate that a possible cozy game competitor from Media Molecule could find its way to PS5 consoles next year. If the reports of Bend Studio’s endeavors are true, we could potentially see a trio of first-party Sony games next year. Of course, only time will tell.

Sony’s Recent Live-Service History

The idea that Bend Studio’s next game is not live service, unlike their previous project, tracks given Sony’s recent struggles within the live service (games as a service) category. Concord was an unmitigated commercial failure, leading to the game’s swift end and the closure of Firewalk Studios. Bungie has also fallen into financial hardship with both Destiny 2 ending and Marathon underperforming. So it stands to reason that Sony may be stepping back from the live service arena, or at least approaching it with a bit more trepidation.

With that said, Bend Studio’s potentially new project could be a wide range of possibilities. With Days Gone out of the picture, could Bend Studio make a return to the past with a Siphon Filter-centric title? Or could they be working on something entirely new? What do you hope to see from Bend Studio? Let us know in the comments below.