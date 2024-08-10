Fortnite Just Got More Dragon Ball Skins

Some of the constant datamining efforts Fortnite is subjected to revealed recently that there’d be some new Dragon Ball Z skins possibly coming to the game soon, and as of this week, they’ve already arrived in-game. Epic Games announced Friday night that three new Dragon Ball Z skins had been added with Trunks, Android 18, and Android 17 all added now to round out Fortnite players’ Future Saga collections. These skins came with a couple of additional cosmetics as well that you can buy to accessorize whichever Dragon Ball Z characters you’ve bought from the Item Shop.

The Fortnite versions of the three new Dragon Ball Z characters can be seen below courtesy of the Fortnite socials when they revealed the skins this week. Though it’s Dragon Ball Super that’s listed as the show that’s collaborating with Fortnite here, these versions of the characters that have been added this time mirror their Dragon Ball Z appearances during the Future Saga.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With that said, it’s worth pointing out that these characters do look quite different in the Dragon Ball Super days in terms of their outfits which means that there’s room for Epic Games to add new versions of the characters again in the future. People are already asking for their Dragon Ball Super outfits as alternative styles, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see that happen later.

But for now, here are the new Dragon Ball Z cosmetics that you can pick up from the Item Shop in Fortnite as well as more info on their prices and any applicable bundles:

Android 18 –1,500 V-Bucks

Android 17 – 1,500 V-Bucks

Android 17 and Android 18 Bundle (includes Android 18, Android 17, Android 18 backpack, and Android 17 backpack) – 2,300 V-Bucks

Trunks Bundle (includes Trunks, Trunks’ Charging Up emote, Trunks’ Sword pickaxe, and Trunks’ Sword backbling) – 2,000 V-Bucks

Other Dragon Ball items that have been released in the past include skins for characters like Goku and Vegeta, naturally, as well as others like Cell, Frieza, Beerus, Piccolo, and Bulma. Many more accessories for these characters have been released as well including different pickaxes and backblings and other cosmetics.

With these Dragon Ball Z skins now revealed, the next big thing for Fortnite players to look forward to is the D23 event coming up tonight where part of the larger D23 presentation will be streamed in Fortnite. That gives players an opportunity to earn rewards as well as to see what’s planned for any collabs between Disney and Fortnite in the future. Some of those details have apparently already leaked with the Gargoyles series perhaps up for a collab next.