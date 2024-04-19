Knuckles: Idris Elba Shares Story of Son's Sonic Fandom

Knuckles star Idris Elba revealed one big positive for doing the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, his son loves it. Entertainment Tonight caught up with the fan-favorite actor before the big premiere on Paramount+. Elba says that his son Winston might be the biggest Knuckles fan in the household. "He loves seeing Knuckles. He loves Knuckles as a character, and I think he loves recognizing his dad's voice and stuff," the star shared. The 10-year-old approves and he's not alone in that regard. Sonic the Hedgehog's movies continue to rack up numbers at the box office. Elba would also talk about what fans could expect out of his character in Knuckles.

"It's really fun exploring him because he's quite a character, you know, and in this TV show, he's a fish out of water," the star continued. "He's like a little kid that's, sort of, exploring Earth and humans and people. And it's funny to actually play out, a lot of fun doing the voiceovers."

"As far as universes go, you want them to be just as good as the source material, if not better. So you can be like, 'Wow, the Sonic universe has grown characters that we love,'" Elba mentioned. "I think I've done a very good job of pulling the Knuckles because [he's] a beloved character for the big, hardcore Sonic fans... It's quite a big part of it."

Sonic 3 Is Bringing The Deep Cut Game Refernces

While Knuckles might be up first this year, the main event comes later in the winter with Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Idris Elba's gruff echidna will also be on hand in that sequel. He talked to Collider about the next massive installment. If you've been following any of the Internet chatter this year, a fan-favorite title will be getting adapted in some fashion during Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Elba says that longtime fans of the games have a lot to look forward to with the third movie. Check out what he had to say right here.

"I can tease nothing. No, seriously. I don't even know what's gonna happen in it. No, I'm joking. I can tell you that it's super exciting," Elba revealed. "I can tell you that it really does get deeper into the universe of Sonic. I think 3 's probably the one for all the real diehard Sonic fans . They're gonna get all of those Easter eggs in it. Jim is incredible, man. What a performance. It's so great to work against, even though I'm never there with him, but I get to hear his voice. Bomb."

What Is Knuckles About?

Paramount dropped a brand-new description for the series: "The new live-action series will follow Knuckles (Idris Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior. The series takes place between the films SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 and SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3."

Knuckles is streaming on April 26, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada.

