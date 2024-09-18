New Sonic the Hedgehog Funko Pops Come With Buddies

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: Sonic The Hedgehog Funko Pop & Buddy Wave )

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is heading to theaters this holiday season, and friendship is central to the story. So it's only fitting that this new wave of Pop figures comes with buddies for Sonic, Shadow, and Cream the Rabbit. It includes Shadow with Dark Chao, Sonic with Hero Chao, and Cream with Cheese.

Pre-orders will be available starting today, September 18th at 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth (flat $7.95 shipping fee that becomes free after $99 – includes mint condition guarantee) and here on Amazon. You can check out all of this week's new Funko Pop releases right here. It includes a wave inspired by another gaming franchise – League of Legends.

What is Sonic the Hedgehog 3 About?

"Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet."

"Director Jeff Fowler returns along with our all-star cast including Jim Carrey, ﻿Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves joining the franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog."

As the hype continues to build, fans are starting to gear up for the massive release later this year. Note that the Knuckles series on Paramount+ sets the table for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in some ways. Director Jeff Fowler told DiscussingFilm that people might want to go check that out to get them pumped for the sequel.

"Oh, it's very early with all of that [the Knuckles series]. One thing I knew after we finished the film, people are going to love this character. They're going to love Idris playing this character and they're going to want more of Knuckles absolutely," Fowler explained. "So right now, all the focus is just on getting people excited and getting them out to see the sequel. Then, we'll go from there. He's such a wonderful character that there are so many different ways that you can go [in the series] that fans could really get excited by, so that will hopefully all come along very soon. But for now, I'm just so excited to get people to see the sequel."

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 hits theaters on December 20th.