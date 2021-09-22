New Nintendo Direct Date Potentially Leaked

There have been rumors since August that a new and proper Nintendo Direct, complete with many of the biggest upcoming Nintendo Switch games, is happening in September. That said, September is almost over, and this still hasn’t happened. If it does, you’d expect games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3, and possibly even Metroid Prime 4 to show up and you’d expect it to happen this week, or maybe, and more specifically, this Friday, if a new leak is worth anything.

As we previously reported, Nintendo has a new patent for a new controller. What this controller is, remains to be seen, but many are speculating it’s connected to the ongoing rumors that Nintendo Switch Online is set to expand with new Nintendo 64 games. Whatever the case, Nintendo’s short-term confidentiality on this patent is set to expire on September 24, also known as this Friday, leading many to think a new Nintendo Direct will happen this week, either on Thursday or Friday.

Of course, this is reasonable speculation, but it has some holes in it, or at least holes are starting to form in it. If Nintendo is putting on a proper new Nintendo Direct it’s going to at least give Nintendo fans 24 hours of notice, which rules out it happening tomorrow. In other words, there are two more days for this to be announced, if it’s happening this week. And considering we’ve been counting down like this all September to nothing, those aren’t great odds. At this point, it’s more likely this patent and its confidentiality expiration have nothing to do with a new Nintendo Direct.

All of that said, we will be sure to update the story when and if more information — official or unofficial — surfaces.

H/T, Rosti.