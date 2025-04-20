5 Best PS5 Demos On the PlayStation Store You Should Play Right Now

There was a time when game demo releases were just as exciting as the actual full game releases themselves. Receiving that demo disc filled with the tiniest snippets of the most sought-after games was a great way to check out something completely new without breaking the bank. While those days are now gone, demos are released on both the Microsoft Store and PlayStation Store pretty frequently, albeit they aren’t always the most exciting games like the demo discs of yore.

However, the PS Store recently had an influx of PS5 demos. Sure, Sony’s video game digital storefront has tons of demos to check out, but many of the recent additions are for what seems like the slop that has been plaguing the PS Store for years. These new additions are not only games that players may have heard of, but they all seem genuinely exciting and worth checking out, even if just for a few minutes. The best part, they are all free for any PS5 user.

Here are 5 PS5 demos on the PS Store players should check out right now:

Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload is a remake of the critically acclaimed and beloved Atlus RPG that originally released for the PS2 in 2006. This demo allows players to play the opening of the game, up until the first major boss fight. In our review, we gave the remake a 4.5 out of 5, so it is definitely worth checking out the first few moments for free. If players like what they play, all progress from the demo carries over to the full game.

“Atlus isn’t trying to create the best all-around modern Persona game with P3R, it’s instead simply trying to create the best version of Persona 3 by combining everything from the original with some enjoyable new mechanics and aesthetic tweaks,” says our review. “To that end, I have a hard time believing that newcomers or veterans of Persona 3 will be anything other than delighted with Reload.”

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree is a hardcore action RPG from Developer Primal Game Studio and publisher Knights Peak. It is essentially a 2D side-scrolling soulslike set in a dark fantasy world, making it a solid demo for FromSoftware fans to check out. According to review aggregate site OpenCritic, it currently has an average of 87 among top critics.

“You are an Inquisitor. As evil seeps into Faelduum through tears in reality, defy your purpose and embark on a path that leads to this world’s unraveling fate,” reads the game’s description. “From the towering majesty of Crimson City, through festering darkness, and into the horrors of Entropy… what will you become at journey’s end?”

Unbeatable

Unbeatable is a rhythm action game from developer D-CELL Games and publisher Playstack. Featuring a stylish anime-inspired art direction, players play as Beat in a world where music is banned, but that doesn’t stop her and her band from committing crimes by playing illegal shows. Just the art alone looks worth anyone’s time, especially in a bite-sized demo. For players who end up liking it, the game is slated to launch sometime this year.

“Unbeatable is an anime-juiced rhythm adventure where you (figuratively) destroy on stage while you (literally) destroy on stage,” reads the game’s description. “During rhythm gameplay, you only need two buttons: a button for up and a button for down. Simple to understand! The complicated part is doing it. Try not to get destroyed yourself. Half the game is walking around and taking things at your own pace. The other half is trying to keep up with ours.”

Metal Eden

This game was actually shown during the PlayStation State of Play in February. Metal Eden is a first-person shooter from developer Reikon Games and publisher Deep Silver. Gameplay looks similar to Doom (2016), but instead of players slaying demons on Mars, they’ll slay cybernetic enemies in the city of Moebius. This demo includes the first two missions of the game, giving players a good glimpse of what they should expect when it releases this Summer.

“An advanced HYPER UNIT ASKA is sent on a suicide mission to rescue the citizens’ COREs from the vast monolithic city MOEBIUS once a hopeful new home for humanity now turned into a deadly trap,” reads the game’s description. “Blast your way through the INTERNAL DEFENCE CORPS in cybernetic warfare, confront the ENGINEERS and uncover the mysteries of the project EDEN.”

Star Wars Outlaws

During Star Wars Celebration, Ubisoft announced that the Star Wars Outlaws demo is now available on PS5. This allows players to check out the open-world game starring the scoundrel Kay Vess and her cute companion Nix. This is the perfect game to receive a demo, considering the middling reviews. Although quality is in the eyes of the beholder, everything surrounding it, both in and out of the game, is not the most positive. This allows players to check it out for themselves and see if it’s worth the purchase. In our review, we gave it a 3.5 out of 5.

“Overall, while I finished the main storyline and got a fair amount of exploration in, I’m already fairly excited to load up Star Wars Outlaws some more today to get back into the aspect of the game where it’s at its best – exploration – though I’m not particularly enthralled to have to sit through more of its gameplay,” reads our review.

Will you be checking out any of the demos listed above on PS5? Do any of these interest you in any way? Let us know all your thoughts in the comments below.