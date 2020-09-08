✖

Is PlayStation revealing the PS5 release date and price tomorrow? Probably not, but it's speculation that took over the Internet today after a tweet from a branch of the largest video game retailer in the UK: GAME. In a now-deleted tweet, GAME Guildford claimed that Sony has a PS5 announcement in the chamber and ready to be unloaded tomorrow. The account noted that those looking to pre-order the machine should standby because things are going to kick off this week.

As mentioned, the Tweet has since been deleted. In fact, it was deleted very quickly. Meanwhile, Sony has not commented on the "leak," leaving PlayStation fans with nothing but speculation. And while the tweet makes no mention of a price and release date reveal, it does hint at pre-orders going live, and for that to happen you at least need a price point.

Adding fuel to this speculation was Microsoft's revealing of the release date and price point of the Xbox Series S, the next-gen companion console to the Xbox Series X that will release on November 10, priced at just $300, a price point it can afford because it's notably inferior in the specs and features department.

That said, it's important to remember for now this is nothing more than speculation. It's quite possible this was a mistake or a misinformed take by GAME Guildford. Meanwhile, it's also possible the retailer was simply looking for eyeballs.

It's also worth pointing out that Sony already more or less confirmed there will be no PS5 news this week. At the start of the week, it announced PS VR Spotlight, a week-long event that will put the spotlight on PlayStation VR. And in this announcement, Sony said the following: "And as mentioned, this is all about the games. So to manage expectations, there’ll be no PS5-related news."

Is there a chance we will get some major PS5 news tomorrow? Sure, but it's unlikely. Sony's comments on this week seem pretty definitive, and Microsoft revealing the Xbox Series S, its price, and its release date is unlikely to change these plans.

