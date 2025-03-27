Shin Megami Tensei Spin-Off Getting New Remaster

Our favorite Devil Summoner is coming back with a fresh paint coat. Today, during the Nintendo Direct, Atlus announced that 2006’s Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army is being remastered under a new title: Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army. After almost 20 years, the Shin Megami Tensei game will feature a variety of new features, including an overhauled battle system and full voice-over. Furthermore, it already has a release date: June 19th. It will be released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and Xbox Series X|S. No word on if it’ll launch for the Nintendo Switch 2.

The story of Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army follows Apprentice detective and part-time Devil Summoner Raidou Kuzunoha XIV, as he saves the Capital and a mysterious woman from dark forces in the Taisho era. Unlike other Shin Megami Tensei games, the combat is more of hack-and-slash, letting players move around the battlefield and attack however they like, utilizing different weapons like swords, axes, guns, and your collection of Demons. Furthermore, you, as a detective, will track down leads, both of the human variety and the demon ilk, to solve the many cases that plague the Capital and beyond.

The original Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army was released almost two decades ago on the PlayStation 2. In a showcase dedicated to the remastered title, director Kazuyuki Yamai said that the reason as to why the game was remastered and renamed was to modernize it for newer audiences. For him, the storyline and themes would resonate with audiences, just like it did back when it came out. As for the title, it helps to differentiate itself from the original, as this version aligns more with the vision the original team hoped for, as well as incorporate the assets that its sequel, Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon had, like the battle system.

While not as popular as Persona, Devil Summoner has been a rather popular sub-series with the larger Shin Megami Tensei franchise. In particular, Raidou Kuzunoha XIV became a fan-favorite character, as his silent-yet-charismatic personality made him a fun protagonist to follow. In fact, his popularity in Japan was so big, they added him into Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne Chronicle Edition, as well as the HD Remaster. Though, as western audiences didn’t play the series much, Dante from Devil May Cry was included instead, bringing the infamous “Featuring Dante from Devil May Cry” sticker to fruition.

Either way, Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army is sure to be a must-play title for Persona and Shin Megami Tensei fans. Given that 2024 had several Atlus titles like Metaphor: ReFantazio, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, and Persona 3 Reload, fans can be sure that the series will still keep the good times rolling, especially if the rumored Persona 4 remake rears its head soon.

Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army launches onto PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and Xbox Series X|S on June 19th. Pre-orders are available now for all consoles for the regular edition, priced at $49.99, and digital deluxe edition, priced at $64.99. Are you excited to see Raidou Kuzunoha back? Did you play the PlayStation 2 version back in 2006? Let us know in the comments below! For all things Shin Megami Tensei, Persona, and more, keep it here at ComicBook.