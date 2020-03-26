Star Wars Episode 1: Racer Surprise Announcement Has Star Wars Fans Rejoicing

Nintendo dropped a bunch of surprises on Nintendo Switch owners this week with a slew of announcements, one of which has Star Wars fans overjoyed now that Star Wars Episode I: Racer has been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch. Star Wars Episode I: Racer was one of two different Star Wars games which have been announced for Nintendo’s console, but considering this one was a total surprise unlike the other, it’s led to some great reactions from people who recalled this racing game being one of their all-time favorites from when they were younger. The game originally released back in 1999, so it’s been a long time since many people have played it.

The announcement of the acclaimed Star Wars game coming to the Nintendo Switch was shared during Nintendo’s mini Nintendo Direct that caught people off guard itself seeing how there was no fanfare leading up to the video’s release. Nintendo confirmed that Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy would be coming to the Nintendo Switch, a confirmation that people already anticipated given other news from this week, and then transitioned straight into the Racer announcement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Strap into a pod racer and go for first place in Star Wars Episode I: Racer, launching soon for Nintendo Switch,” Nintendo’s announcement about the game said.

Unlike the Jedi Academy game, this one isn’t available right now to play. Nintendo hasn’t yet announced a release date, but it’s supposed to be coming to the Nintendo Switch soon, so expect more details to be shared in the near future.

The same Nintendo Direct also dropped new details about the next expansions for Pokemon Sword and Shield along with more information on the April events planned for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. There’s also a DLC announcement set for June for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate when it’ll be revealed which character from ARMS is coming to the game, a character that’ll be released in the same month.

Hopefully before all that happens though, you’ll be able to play Star Wars Episode I: Racer since it’s supposed to be releasing soon. Until then, you can check out some of the best reactions to the announcement below from Star Wars fans who can’t wait to play the classic game.

Star Wars Racer?!

An All-Time Favorite

STAR WARS EPISODE ONE RACER IS ONE OF MY ALL TIME FAVORITE GAMES FROM MY CHILDHOOD.



THANK YOU @NintendoAmerica AND @LucasfilmGames https://t.co/DBR7UloFsE — Ben Law (@MrBenLaw) March 26, 2020

Sound the Alarms

I don’t mean to alarm anyone but Stars Wars Episode I: Racer (aka the game that caused you to bludgeon your little brother with the N64 controller because mom let him play as Sebulba and he always won) is coming to Switch. Holy shit. — poor homie quinn (@gallandguile) March 26, 2020

Sleepin’ on Star Wars

Nintendo just dead ass dropped Star Wars Racer coming back and yall SLEEPIN pic.twitter.com/9k8xCM2kvG — – ̗̀new ̖́- Ducklett🧢💰 (@wizardducklett) March 26, 2020

An Amazing Direct

Ninjala May 27th FRE TO PLAY

JEDI ACADEMY MULTIPLAYER TODAY

STAR WARS EPISODE 1 RACER LATER TOO! OMG THIS MINI DIRECT IS AMAAAAAZING — Nibbles To New Horizons (@nibbl0lz) March 26, 2020

Top Childhood Games

Star Wars Ep. 1 Racer is getting a Switch port soon and that was in my top 3 childhood games right next to Star Fox 64 and Yoshi’s Island https://t.co/CgZBVYQoI6 — carson (@PapaRiker) March 26, 2020

Heck Yeah

My highlights: ARMS in Smash. YEAH.

And Star Wars Episode 1 Racer. HECK YEAH.



At least the Direct begging finally stops for now. This is my real highlight from all of this. — Nirbion (@Nirbion) March 26, 2020

Tearing Up

Deadass teared up at seeing Star Wars Racer if you wanna know how sad I am lmao — Aimee H (@AimemeRights) March 26, 2020

That Star Wars Though …

I’m excited for Xenoblade, but seeing Star Wars Racer listed on the direct 👀 — Jumney (@Wrath0jumneyman) March 26, 2020

It’s Back!