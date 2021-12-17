The Witcher Season Two Lands Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Netflix’s hit TV series The Witcher is back for season two after a two year hiatus from the streamer, and the show has apparently improved in quality. When the first batch of episodes debuted back in December of 2019 the series had a mixed reception, earning just 68% on Rotten Tomatoes. That number isn’t quite low enough to earn it the dreaded green splat and a “Rotten” label but was certainly divisive season of television. The Witcher season two however has skyrocketed on the critical scale, earning a near-perfect 96% rating and a “Certified Fresh” distinction on the platform. Rotten Tomatoes’ critical consensus on the new season says that it “expands on its first in all the best ways — and most importantly, it remains a whole lot of fun.”

With its second season’s huge leap in a Rotten Tomatoes score the new batch of episodes of The Witcher is ahead of other Netflix hits this year including Squid Game (94%), Maid (93%), and Midnight Mass (86%). The show’s score also puts it ahead of literally every Marvel Studios TV show on Disney+ including WandaVision (91%), The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (89%), Loki (92%), What If…? (93%), and Hawkeye (92%). The Witcher season two is also higher than both seasons of The Mandalorian (season 1 has a 93% rating while season 2 has a 94% rating).

To their credit, Netflix already knew how much of a hit they had on their hands as they already renewed the show for a third season back in September.

“What I will say about the third season,” showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich said at a panel earlier this year, “the writers are back in Los Angeles diligently working while I am here getting to do this, so I’m grateful for them. […] It’s a really fun season, and it follows a particular book very closely, has a lot of action, some death… some death.”

The Witcher season two once again stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia alongside Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca — among others.

Are you planning to watch The Witcher season two this weekend? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

