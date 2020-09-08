Xbox One Gets Surprise New Game Out of Nowhere

✖

Xbox One just got a surprise new game out of nowhere. It's September, which means the new games are starting to release en masse on Xbox One, as games and developers sneak onto the console in the final couple of months before the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X arrive and make it less relevant. One of these games is Spark the Electric Jester 2, which just dropped onto the Xbox One and Microsoft Store out of nowhere, priced at $20.

As for the game itself, it's a 3D action platformer that hit back in 2019 and it;s a sequel to Spark the Electric Jester, which was a 2D action platformer that released in 2017. Previously, the game was only available via Steam. In other words, this marks its console debut.

As you can see in the trailer below, the game is very clearly inspired by Sonic the Hedgehog, and that's because its developer Feperd Games used to make fan-made Sonic games before expanding and making its own games inspired by the speedy blue hedgehog.

"Following right after the ending of the original Spark the Electric Jester, you’ll take control of Fark, now in the third dimension, in his quest to find out his true identity," reads an official description of the game. "Speed through several fast-paced platforming stages, action-packed bosses, and fully animated cutscenes."

The game's official description continues with a story and gameplay pitch:

"The story picks up right after the first ending of the original game and tells Fark’s story. The gameplay is a mix of action and platforming in a clever way, taking elements from many games of both genres, you are able to find powers that change the way you play, enjoy a great freedom of movement, discover many different ways to beat each stage and ways to do it faster. The same composers from the original game are back in full force, delivering a soundtrack that is better than ever."

