When Will Microsoft Reveal Xbox Series X's Price? Insider Provides New Update

When will Microsoft reveal the price of the Xbox Series X? Well, the rumors and reports for weeks were that this information would be divulged sometime this month. However, according to a prominent industry insider, this may no longer be in the cards. Rather, Xbox fans may have to wait until September to hear about the price of the next-gen machine, which according to a recent leak, may very well be $600.

The Xbox Series X price reveal update comes way of Shinobi602, a prominent industry insider trusted by many, who reveals Xbox had news and announcements to make this month, but all of this was delayed to September for unknown reasons.

Shinobi602 doesn't outright specify what Xbox news he's referring to. He simply refers to it as the "Xbox stuff that's been going around recently." And if you've been tapped into the rumor mill you'll know August was supposedly going to be not only when we got a price point for the Xbox Series X, but when Microsoft would reveal the unconfirmed (but recently leaked) Xbox Series S, a cheaper and less powerful companion console to the Xbox Series X that is sometimes referred to as Xbox Lockhart.

Of course, this combination of rumors and speculation should be taken with a grain of salt, but Microsoft is running out of time to reveal substantial next-gen Xbox news unless it's going to drop it out of nowhere.

Interestingly, reports and rumors also claim PlayStation is waiting until September to reveal the price of the PS5, which suggests Microsoft and Sony are both holding out to see what price the other comes out the gate with.

It's possible the two could play this game for a few more weeks, but not much longer. If the consoles are truly releasing this year than the prices need to be revealed soon in order to get pre-orders up and running. For context, the prices of the Xbox One and PS4 were already old news at this point in 2013.

(Photo: Microsoft)

