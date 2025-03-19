Adventure Awaits With New Jimmy Neutron Funko Pops

Funko has a certain boy genius in their sights for the next wave of pops based on a nostalgic animated tv series. That’s right, Funko has launched Pops inspired by the Nickelodeon show The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius. After tackling The Fairly Oddparents recently, it was clearly time for Funko to take on Timmy’s multi-verse companion. The new drop includes the three main best friends of the show; Jimmy Neutron, Carl Wheezer, and Sheen Estevez. Look for these Funko Pops to go up for pre-order today, March 19th at 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. Read below for more information on recent Funko Pop animated series drops.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As noted, Funko has been on a nostalgic cartoon kick lately. They’ve released a wave based on the iconic Batman: The Animated Series, Ed, Edd n’ Eddy and The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy on Cartoon Network as well as the aforementioned The Fairly Oddparents on Nickelodeon. We’re certainly not complaining. The recent drops have shed a light on Funko’s ability to handle some odd character designs as well, ones that might not fit perfectly into the Funko Pop mold. The Cosmo & Wanda as Goldfish Pop! Moment is one of the most fun and inventive items that Funko has released in a long time, combining the design of the cartoon with the Funko way. Read below to see the entire The Fairly Oddparents collection.

Want to stay up to date with all the latest Nickeloden news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!